In preparation for the Second Ave. NW Street and Utility project in Lonsdale, set to begin in May 2020, the Oct. 10 City Council meeting included a neighborhood information session for those who will be impacted by the construction.
City Engineer John Powell briefed those in attendance about the project’s location, proposed improvements and preliminary costs.
Who is impacted?
Roads impacted by the project include Second Avenue SW, Alabama Street SW, Colorado Street SW, Delaware Street SW and Florida Street SW.
What are the proposed improvements?
The project involves replacement of the water main and services to include a curb stop, sanitary sewer repairs, repavement of roads, street reconstruction to the existing widths, sand subsection, drain tile installation, installation of a storm sewer catch basin and replacement of curb and gutter.
Two alleyways will also be expanded to a 16-foot width for the project.
Powell said the existing water main will be replaced, but one new segment of water main will connect from Delaware Street SW to the existing pipe on Second Avenue SW.
What is the cost?
From a construction standpoint, Powell said the estimated cost of the project is just over $1.5 million. But taking into account 10% contingency, he said the more likely price would be $1.7 million. And with the indirect costs calculated into the formula, he said the total estimated cost sits at just under $2 million.
The proposed assessment rates for the project, which impacts benefiting properties, is $12,500 per single family residential unit and $219 per front foot for medium density residential properties. Tax deferral options are available for those who live on homesteaded property, individuals 65 and older, those retired due to permanent/total disability, military members called to active duty, and for interest accrued until payment. The first payments will be made with the 2021 property taxes.
What is the timeline?
The next step for the city is to host a public improvement hearing, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 during the City Council’s regular meeting. At the same meeting, the City Council would order the improvement and authorize the preparation of plans and specifications. At its Dec. 23 meeting, the City Council will approve the plans and specifications and authorize the advertisement for bids.
After bids are received, an assessment hearing is conducted and a contractor is awarded the job, construction itself is estimated to begin May 15 and wrap up Sept. 11, 2020.
Who to contact with questions
City Engineer John Powell and City Administrator Joel Erickson can answer questions on the construction and its impact. Contact Powell at 952-737-4661 or jpowell@wsbeng.com or Erickson at 507-744-2327 or jerickson@lonstel.com.