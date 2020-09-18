Audres attic booth.jpg

Audre Johnson of Audre’s Attic brought fun yard decorations from her antique shop to sell at the Lonsdale Street Fair. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Mid-September isn’t the typical time of year for a community-wide gathering in Lonsdale, but on Sept. 17, the Chamber of Commerce gave residents a reason to step outside for a family-friendly occasion.

Children waved to Fandsen Bank & Trust’s Penny the Pig mascot at the Lonsdale Street Fair. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Generation Building Center hosted a craft table at the Lonsdale Street Fair. Pictured, Wyatt Anderson holds up the jack-o-lantern he made with the help of Taylor Wickman. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Twenty-seven vendors participated in the first-ever Lonsdale Street Fair, an event designed to support local businesses and organizations. The cancellation of Lonsdale Community Day, which the chamber usually hosts in August, prompted the creation of the street fair. Located near the Mackenthun’s parking lot, vendors set up their booths under a large tent and shared their offerings with attendees who wandered from one end to the other.

“We’re just delighted there is an event at all because we haven’t been to one in so long,” Jim Simon of the Czech Heritage Club said at his organization’s booth.

Members of the Czech Hertiage Club were happy to participate in a vendor event for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
The Welcome Home Welcome Service booth was the first vendor stop for many Lonsdale Street Fair attendees. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Vendors each approached the Lonsdale Street Fair in their own unique way. The Czech Heritage Club sold kolacky and zelnicky, Hillside Gift and Garden Center offered a variety of flowers and plants, and first-time vendor JoAnn Erickson of Somethin’ Tasty brought cookies and muffins.

Karen Marshall of Hillside Gift and Garden Center sold some of her products at the Lonsdale Street Fair. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
JoAnn Erickson of Somethin’ Tasty sold cookies and muffins at the Lonsdale Street Fair, her first vendor event since opening her restaurant. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Local schools like Tri-City United, New Prague and Holy Cross set up their own stands to spread the word about their programs and sell products featuring their logos. Other booths, like Threads of Hope Counseling, quizzed attendees with trivia questions and gave away prizes.

Amy Lemke of Holy Cross Catholic School passed out flyers to families that attended the Lonsdale Street Fair. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Tri-City United staff members sold Titan masks and other products at their Lonsdale Street Fair stand. Pictured from left: Anna Hoy, Lonnie Seifert, Tony Johnson, Amy Liebelt, Steph Tiegen and Alan Fitterer. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Attendees had the option of picking up passports before walking through the vendor tent and collecting signatures from the different booths. Those who completed the passport submitted their names into a drawing for a basket filled with hand sanitizer, masks and other products to help protect against the coronavirus as well as a $50 gift card to Lonsdale Country Market.

The Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce offered a free COVID-19 gift basket to the raffle winner at the Lonsdale Street Fair. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Food trucks like Sumo Egg Rolls and Steven D’s provided meal options for hungry fairgoers, and performers like Hank Nieland, who plays the dobro among other instruments, and guitarist Wade Fradenburgh provided entertainment.

Local performers Hank Nieland and Wade Fradenburgh entertained Lonsdale Street Fair attendees Thursday evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Wendy Sirek of Webster, attended the street fair because her mom wanted to check it out. She also heard about the bounce castle and knew her children would enjoy that feature.

The Generation Building Center bounce castle was a big draw to the Lonsdale Street Fair for families with young children. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Standing outside the bounce house as her children jumped inside, she said with a laugh, “Hopefully they sleep well tonight.”

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty.

