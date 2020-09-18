Mid-September isn’t the typical time of year for a community-wide gathering in Lonsdale, but on Sept. 17, the Chamber of Commerce gave residents a reason to step outside for a family-friendly occasion.
Twenty-seven vendors participated in the first-ever Lonsdale Street Fair, an event designed to support local businesses and organizations. The cancellation of Lonsdale Community Day, which the chamber usually hosts in August, prompted the creation of the street fair. Located near the Mackenthun’s parking lot, vendors set up their booths under a large tent and shared their offerings with attendees who wandered from one end to the other.
“We’re just delighted there is an event at all because we haven’t been to one in so long,” Jim Simon of the Czech Heritage Club said at his organization’s booth.
Vendors each approached the Lonsdale Street Fair in their own unique way. The Czech Heritage Club sold kolacky and zelnicky, Hillside Gift and Garden Center offered a variety of flowers and plants, and first-time vendor JoAnn Erickson of Somethin’ Tasty brought cookies and muffins.
Local schools like Tri-City United, New Prague and Holy Cross set up their own stands to spread the word about their programs and sell products featuring their logos. Other booths, like Threads of Hope Counseling, quizzed attendees with trivia questions and gave away prizes.
Attendees had the option of picking up passports before walking through the vendor tent and collecting signatures from the different booths. Those who completed the passport submitted their names into a drawing for a basket filled with hand sanitizer, masks and other products to help protect against the coronavirus as well as a $50 gift card to Lonsdale Country Market.
Food trucks like Sumo Egg Rolls and Steven D’s provided meal options for hungry fairgoers, and performers like Hank Nieland, who plays the dobro among other instruments, and guitarist Wade Fradenburgh provided entertainment.
Wendy Sirek of Webster, attended the street fair because her mom wanted to check it out. She also heard about the bounce castle and knew her children would enjoy that feature.
Standing outside the bounce house as her children jumped inside, she said with a laugh, “Hopefully they sleep well tonight.”