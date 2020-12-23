Lonsdale Liquor sales have increased yet again, according to a recent report on municipal liquor operations — and that was true even before 2020.
State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Municipal Liquor Sales Report Friday. The statewide report shows trends, ranking and comparisons among on- and off-sale liquor operations, such as Lonsdale Liquor.
Lonsdale’s total sales in 2019 were $1.64 million, an increase from 2018’s $1.58 million. Like previous years, Lonsdale sales were comparable to Kasson, which in 2019 generated $1.55 million in sales. With a higher population, Northfield generated $2.91 million in sales in 2019.
According to a press release from the State Auditor’s Office, the state as a whole has seen an increase in liquor sales. In 2019, municipal liquor store sales in Minnesota totaled $372.1 million, a 3.3% increase from 2018’s $320.2 million.
For Minnesota municipal liquor operations that were opened all of 2019, gross sales ranged from $122,042 in Elmore to $16.3 million in Lakeville. Of these 180 municipal liquor operations, Lonsdale was ranked 65 in terms of gross sales.
Among municipal liquor stores located in southeast Minnesota, Lonsdale was ranked third out of four off-sale only locations when looking at net profit as a percentage of sales. This was 3.9% in Lonsdale, 4.9% in Northfield and 7.1% in Kasson. Across the state, again referring to net profits as a percentage of sales, Lonsdale was ranked 116th out of 182 municipal liquor operations.
“Comparing liquor stores, each city is different,” said Lonsdale City Administrator Joel Erickson. “We may have to pay more for employees or benefits compared to someone in more rural Minnesota. There are a lot of variables.”
Looking ahead to the 2020 report, Erickson expects COVID-19 to “blow these numbers out of the water.”
Ever since COVID-19 hit in March, Liquor Store owner and manager Lynette Moe said the store has been so busy it’s hard to catch a break. Lonsdale Liquor already surpassed its 2019 sales in October, she said, and sales are currently up by roughly 35%.
“Kudos to Lynette and the staff for managing and working at the store, focusing on being competitive price wise but also more of a focus on customer service, providing the products customers want,” Erickson said.
Combining the net profit of all municipal liquor operations, the total came out to $27.9 million in 2019, according to the report. Compared to 2018, that total represents a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.9%. For on-sale operations specifically, net profits rose 0.1% from 2018, totalling $3.5 million in 2019. As for off-sale operations, the total net profits decreased by $1.1 million, or 4.4% from 2018. In 2019, the off-sale net profits totaled $24.4 million, according to the report.
“Understanding the different purposes of municipal liquor stores across Minnesota is important when reading these reports,” Blaha said in a press release. “Given COVID-19, differentiating on-sale stores from off-sale stores will matter more than ever when looking at next year’s numbers.”
Thirty-three cities in greater Minnesota reported net losses for 2019, as indicated in the report. That’s five fewer than 2018. Among these operations was the municipal liquor store in Ellendale, which was ultimately sold in December 2019.
While only 18 of the 182 municipal liquor operations listed in the report are from the metro area, these operations represent 35% of total statewide sales and 32.9% of the municipal liquor operations’ net profits. The report indicates metro area municipal liquor operations averaged sales of $3.4 million in 2019 while the operations in greater Minnesota averaged $1.4 million in sales.
The complete report is available to view at: bit.ly/34D4yEC.