For over 70 years, the Minnesota American Legion has provided hundreds of junior boys with a hands-on crash course on Minnesota state, county and city government by allowing students to take part in the legislative process themselves.
The Boys State program’s focus on civics and leadership had a formative impact on local leaders, like Tri-City United Superintendent Lonnie Seifert, High School Principal Alan Fitterer and Assistant High School Principal David Ruehs.
But what was once a popular program in the Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale area has dwindled in participation. Last year, the legions in the three communities sent just one student to the statewide event at St. John’s University.
In an effort to revive the program, leadership from the Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale American legions partnered with Tri-City United on Monday to educate the male junior class members about the opportunity.
“This program used to be really popular, and it would be a shame if these guys didn’t have the same opportunity,” said Collin Scott, Le Center American Legion club chair and TCU special education teacher. “Programs like the oratorical contest, Boys State all sort of fell off so we’re trying to revive it and get it back.”
During the week-long, summer event, delegates from communities across Minnesota come together at a college campus to study, organize and participate in the government process. Students campaign in county and state conventions of their peers for positions as mock mayoral, city council, county board and state legislative seats. As the week continues, students in city-level offices have the opportunity to be elected into higher ranking positions.
In addition to government, program participants can also hold leadership positions in the Boys State athletic teams, choir and band and newspaper.
Two select participants from the entire state are chosen each year to represent Minnesota in Boys Nation Senators in a mock federal government. Boys Nation draws senators from 49 of the 50 states to Washington DC to organize their Senate Committees, hear bills submitted by delegates and meet real elected officials from their home states.
“One thing about Boys State is I really learned about myself and I really enjoyed governmental processes,” Principal Alan Fitterer told the crowd of 50 TCU students. “I was student council president at Mankato East High School my senior year, so it was that following school year after Boys State.”
In 1984, back when he was a junior at Mankato East High School, Fitterer attended the Boys State program at Gustavus Adolphus College. He was elected mayor to his assigned city and later county commissioner. During his attempt to run as a state representative, he was introduced to the convention as "Alan Fitterer aka, Apple Fritter," and retained the nickname throughout his campaign.
While he didn’t win the state seat, Fitterer said he made lifelong friends and the experience helped him pursue his career in education.
“When colleges and business owners see boys state they know what that is,” said Fitterer. “ Did it help me get into Gustavus? Absolutely.”