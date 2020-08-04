As of Aug. 4, readers of the Lonsdale Area News-Review website will need to purchase a digital access subscription to read most online content.
Digital access subscriptions to the News-Review can be purchased for $60 annually or $5.50 per month. The print edition of the newspaper will still be delivered free within the current delivery area in and around Lonsdale. An all-access subscription is available as well, which would include access to all of APG of Southern Minnesota newspaper websites.
The changes are necessary so the newspaper can continue to provide readers the news, sports, entertainment and advertising choices that they have become accustomed to over the years, paper officials say.
“Our digital platforms provide a great option for our readers to stay up-to-date with the latest news and sports 24/7. Stories are updated as they happen throughout the day, every day of the week on our sites, providing something throughout the day,” said Steve Fisher, president of APG Media of Southern Minnesota, the News-Review’s parent company.
To subscribe, visit lonsdalenewsreview.com. If you have questions or issues, please call our customer service phone number at 507-333-3111.
We appreciate you helping us through this change and look forward to serving you.