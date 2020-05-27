Tony Johnson’s contract as Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary principal first begins July 1, but he’s already easing into his new role.
After stepping into the TCU Lonsdale building just once to introduce himself to staff, he noted the school has “a good family feel and culture” and believes that environment will lend itself to great possibilities.
“I’m very honored for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started in serving the TCU Lonsdale community,” said Johnson. “I’m very excited for it.”
Johnson, dean of students at Red Oak Elementary in Shakopee, will soon replace Mollie Meyer, who accepted a principal job with Mankato Public Schools in April.
Looking forward to his time at TCU Lonsdale, Johnson said he wants to preserve the academic excellence the school has already achieved and also focus on students’ social and emotional growth. This will prepare them for “a lifetime of success,” he said.
The elementary level in general appeals to Johnson because, as he said, “it’s the start of [a student’s] academic journey.”
“This is everyone’s first experience with school, and I want to make it as positive as can be and build the trust with the families as well,” he said.
Johnson developed an interest in education at a young age. He enjoyed participating in athletics, and that too fueled his passion for leadership.
“I had a lot of positive role models who were teachers and wanted to grow up to do that,” said Johnson. “There was never really a question about it for me.”
Johnson attended Iowa State University for his undergrad and obtained his first job in Ankeny, Iowa, where he worked for five years. During his time in Ankeny, he worked as a middle school special education teacher and instructional coach and also coached several sporting teams.
Most recently, Johnson completed two years as a dean of students for Red Oak Elementary in Shakopee. Before that, he served as an instructional coach for Red Oak. These experiences paved the way for his first principalship in Lonsdale, a community not far from his New Prague home.
He and his wife, Erin, who also grew up in New Prague, decided to move back to their hometown to live closer to their parents while starting their family. The couple now has two sons: Jace, 2 ½, and Brooks, 8 months. Johnson refers to his clan as “a very active, outdoorsy family” that enjoys sports, being active on land or in the water and simply spending time with friends.
From one district to another
A memorable piece of advice Johnson received, from Red Oak Elementary Principal Mitch Perrine, is to acquire feedback as an administrator so as to move the school forward as a group, not as an individual.
Perrine himself said he knew Johnson would be a “perfect match” for the Tri-City United school district after Superintendent Teri Preisler explained to him the type of person the district wanted to hire.
“I think that the people at the school in Lonsdale there are going to be very happy they chose him,” said Perrine. “He’s going to be a great leader for that school.”
Perrine described Johnson as a personable man the community can easily get to know and a great listener who thinks carefully before making decisions.
We’re definitely going to miss him, that’s for sure,” said Perrine.