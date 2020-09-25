It takes time and money to bring a new project to fruition, and the new police station coming to Lonsdale in 2021 is no exception to the rule.
The City Council agreed to issue general obligation capital improvement bonds to finance the project. This requires the city to develop a five-year capital improvement plan (CIP), which states the period of the CIP, estimated timing of projects by year, estimated costs of the improvements, the reasons for each improvement and sources of revenue to pay for the improvements.
Before approving the CIP and issuing the bonds, the City Council must hold a public hearing. At its Thursday meeting, the council approved a date for a public hearing on the adoption of the five-year plan. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Lonsdale City Hall during the council’s regular meeting.
The proposed CIP states that the current police station’s size and functions fail to meet the growing needs of the community. While the city has yet to know the final cost of the project, the estimated total is $2 million.
The council agreed to finance the project through CIP bonds due to the longterm life of the facility and to avoid weakening the city’s cash position with additional cash layout. The council had, in the past, considered financing the project through a public private partnership, but City Administrator Joel Erickson said the nature of the building and its services would make that option impractical.
The city can issue bonds to no more than $2.5 million based on the proposed resolution. Erickson explained the city is working with Bond Counsel to include in the financing a $270,000 reimbursement for the cost of land. He said the City Council will learn the final project cost at a future meeting.
By issuing CIP bonds, the project is subject to a reverse referendum initiated by 5% of voters in the last city election, which took place in November 2019. Since 136 voters participated in the last city election, it would take seven voters to trigger a reverse referendum, where voters could choose whether they want the police station project to go forward. The city would then need to pay for the election.
If the city receives no petition for a reverse referendum within 30 days after the Oct. 29 public hearing, the city can proceed with the sale of bonds. In the event of a referendum, the city would need to either finance the project internally or through a public private partnership.
Councilor Steve Cherney said he’s heard positive feedback about the plans for the new police station, but he wants to make sure a reverse referendum doesn’t happen.
“We don’t want this thing stopped,” he said.
Mayor Tim Rud backed Cherney’s statement and said, “We should have a plan of attack” in the event of a worst case scenario.
Councilor Cindy Furrer asked if the city is “building far enough for the future,” and Erickson said the building will house 12 staff members, who may or may not work the same shift. The officers have had an important role in the planning stages, he said, and so far the design includes everything they requested.
Lonsdale Police Officer Jack Schleichert, present at the meeting, concurred that the planning is “right on par” with the department’s expectations.