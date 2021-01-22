Lonsdale led neighboring areas in housing permits in 2018 and 2019, but Montgomery took an unexpected leap in 2020, surpassing both Lonsdale and New Prague.
Last year, Lonsdale issued 34 single-family residential housing permits, a decrease from 46 in 2019 and 45 in 2018. New Prague inched ahead of Lonsdale with 43 single-family housing permits in 2020, but Montgomery topped that with 50 permits in 2020. In 2019, Montgomery issued just 16 single-family residential housing permits.
“We had some subdivisions that were bought up by a builder and they were able to build and sell a bunch of houses last year,” said Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck. “I’m as surprised as anyone that they built 50 houses last year.”
Like 2019, Lonsdale surpassed the number of housing permits larger towns in Rice County issued in 2020 — Faribault issued 24 single-family residential home permits and Northfield issued 13. Lonsdale also surpassed Elko New Market, which issued 18 housing permits.
Lonsdale City Planner Ben Baker explained that many of the remaining lots in Lonsdale were constructed in the mid-2000s, making the price to construct those lots considerably lower than today’s new development prices. He said the same is true of other small towns in the area, like Montgomery, which also had developments constructed around 15 years ago. Once these cities run out of these lots, Baker said the prices will rise quite drastically.
The average new home construction value in Lonsdale in 2020 was $249,000, and the total value of single-family homes was $8.5 million. Baker noted this is the value the building official puts on the lot, but homeowners would likely pay more by purchasing the yard.
“It should account for labor and materials, but in the real world it would sell for more than the construction value,” Baker said. “It’s close but doesn’t always take the lot into account or other yard improvements.”
New home sales in Lonsdale totaled 131 in 2020, a strong increase from 90 in 2019 and even from 127 in 2018. According to Baker, the highest sales months were June and October.
The average home sale price in Lonsdale in 2020 rounds out to $273,000, an increase from $265,000 in 2019. Baker said two homes sold for more than $400,000 in 2020, and 40 homes sold for more than $300,000.
Loomis Construction built 22 houses, over half of the new homes in Lonsdale, last year. LGI Homes constructed seven homes, Moderno built three, and Kodada Construction and Tim Skluzacek Construction each built one. In Montgomery, Heck said Loomis also constructed the majority of the new homes.
Of the new homes, 10 are located in the New Prague district while 24 are in the Tri-City United district. That’s a switch from 2019, when the New Prague district saw 26 new homes and TCU saw 20.
Baker said Lonsdale issued 227 building permits in 2020, an uptick from 264 in 2019. Lonsdale also issued 78 mechanical permits, 67 plumbing permits and 84 zoning permits in 2020.
As of this month, 132 vacant lots remain in Lonsdale for home construction. However, Baker said only 65 to 75 of the single-family lots remaining are set up for regular single-family home construction with a standard home/yard size of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet. The other remaining lots are twin home and/or villa home type lots, and while these appease some home buyers, Baker said most want the standard lots.
In November 2019, the Lonsdale City Council approved a request for annexation of property from Wheatland Township into the city of Lonsdale for a subdivision called Crusader Ridge, which Garry Tupy of ALG Enterprises proposed. However, Baker said the city is unaware of any progress on this development.
Loomis did purchase Harmony Meadows, which OnSite Marketing previously owned. The area would need to be subdivided, said Baker.
“Typically we like to have at least a two to three-year inventory of lots,” Baker said. “ … So we’re already at that mark right now where we need to see development and developers come knocking on that door or existing developers to come and start the development process for subdividing into regular residential lots.”