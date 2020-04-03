After interviewing six candidates for the Tri-City United Superintendent position, the Tri-City United School Board has winnowed the field to three candidates to be interviewed on Tuesday, April 7: Lisa Edwards, Lonnie Seifert and Carmen Daniels-Strahan.
The TCU School Board deliberated Friday, April 3 after the first round of finalist interviews were held that afternoon and the day prior. During a virtual meeting, board members listed their top three candidates, discussed their positive impressions and concerns about each candidate before voting to send three candidates to a second rounds of interviews. Six of the seven school board members listed Lisa Edwards in their top three picks, five listed Lonnie Seifert and five listed Carmen Daniels-Strahan.
Lisa Edwards
Lisa Edwards is the director of continuous improvement at Farmington Area Schools.
She is the former K-5 principal of Meadowview Elementary in Farmington and previously taught as an adjunct instructor for master’s and principal licensure cohorts at St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis. In Windom Area Schools, she served as PreK-5 principal. She taught kindergarten and third grade at Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph and kindergarten at Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley.
Edwards holds a bachelor’s in education (elementary, pre-primary and reading), a master’s of education in teaching and learning, a principal licensure and superintendent certificate.
She noted some of her strengths as “Strong leadership abilities,” “excellent relationship skills,” “ability to delegate responsibilities,” and “strong student guidance and support skills” among others.
During deliberations, many of the school board members praised Edwards for her concise and confident answers to questions. Board member Krista Goettl commented that she could feel Edwards' empathy through the computer screen during the interview.
Board member Ashley Rosival was impressed with Edwards' quality improvement work on her district's curriculum. While others appreciated her short answers, Vice Chair Michelle Borchardt felt they lacked depth and wised Edwards offered more detail. Board member Dale Buss listed her in his top three and praised her confidence, but wondered if she would be able to stand up to the different personalities in the school district.
Lonnie Seifert
Lonnie Seifert is the superintendent of GFW (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop) Schools.
Seifert previously served New Prague High School as assistant principal and then principal. He also served as activities director and dean of students for ROCORI High School in Cold Springs and activities director and dean of students for Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools before the district consolidated with Le Center.
In his application, Seifert said, “A great deal of my time has also been spent working on building a sense of togetherness in a district with a history of being three separate communities.”
He holds a bachelor's in elementary education with coaching certification, a master’s in educational administration, a K-12 principal licensure and a superintendent licensure.
Seifert has been named Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals Hennepin Division Assistant Principal of the Year.
Board member Josh Buelke appreciated that Seifert had previous experience working in a district with three buildings between three communities and his experience in dealing with large budgetary issues. Buss felt that Seifert’s decision to close a school building in his own district under financial pressure showed that Seifert could make tough decisions and ask tough questions to move the district forward, while Goettl praised Seifert on his goals to bring kids in special education into the classroom.
While some board members liked that Seifert had experience in the district, School Board Chair Marsha Franek pointed out that not being a fresh face could be considered a flaw. Borchardt had Seifert in her top three but had a minor concern that he hadn’t touched on the achievement gap much in his answers.
Carmen Daniels-Strahan
Carmen Daniels-Strahan is a middle school principal in Mankato Area Public Schools. She previously served as assistant principal of Jefferson High School of Alexandria Public Schools and dean of students for grades four through 12 in Foley Public Schools. She was also a teacher, dean of students and assistant principal in Orange County Public Schools in Florida.
Daniels-Strahan holds a bachelor's in social studies and secondary education, a master's in educational leadership, a K-12 administrative certificate and K-12 superintendent certificate.
The Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals previously named Daniels-Strahan Middle School Principal of the Year in the Southwest division, and she also earned Disney’s Teacherrific Award.
“I believe in Learner Success through aligned, viable and rigorous curriculum to meet Individual student needs and assure learner excellence and readiness,” Daniels-Strahan wrote in her application. “… Collaboration and communication are the core competencies for success between communities and school districts. I believe in Sustainable Systems and Structures through fiscally responsible resources for continued growth, quality respected staff and systematic leadership, philosophy, practice and culture.”
Daniels-Strahan was praised for her enthusiasm for education by many of the board members. Borchardt appreciated that Daniels-Strahan characterized herself as an assertive communicator and for her answers on the achievement gap. Buelke felt that she wouldn’t micromanage and would put trust the administration, while Board member Kevin Huber felt that she was honest, hard-working and would bring a wealth of knowledge to the position.
Goettl and Rosival both felt that Daniels-Strahan was a strong candidate, but may not be right for TCU. Rosival had concerns that Daniels-Strahan would get into the weeds too much.
The remaining three candidates interviewed were David Helke, a high school principal in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district, Detroit Lakes Superintendent Doug Froke and Mahtomedi middle school principal Michael Neubeck.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second and final rounds of interviews, scheduled for April 7, will be shifted to a virtual format. They will be recorded for public viewing on the district’s website, and public comments for School Board meetings may be sent to brosier@tcu2905.us or 507-364-8100.