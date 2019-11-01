The 2020 street and utility improvement project in Lonsdale, affecting the Second Avenue SW area, is one step closer to the bidding phase after the most recent City Council meeting.
At its Oct. 28 meeting, the council held an improvement hearing to engage members of the community in a discussion regarding the project.
City Administrator Joel Erickson reported that he had sent out about 60 notices for the public hearing, and four residents attended to ask general questions and learn how the project would affect the front of their properties.
“It was pretty short and straightforward,” Erickson noted after the hearing. “People didn’t attend because they got their questions answered earlier in the month. Seeing the projects in Lonsdale over the past several years, they have a good idea with what’s going to happen.”
Later in the meeting, the City Council approved a resolution ordering preparation for the street and utility improvement project. WSB, the project engineer, was instructed to move forward with plans request bids on the project in January.
Other business
After the improvement hearing, the council addressed these business items:
• The Trondhjem Youth, the Green Team for the third quarter of 2019, was presented a Waste Management Green Team recycling check for $255 for recycling 17 tons of cardboard and mixed paper.
• The City Council approved the date of Thursday, Nov. 14 for a meeting to finalize the city’s 2019 budget and property tax levy. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. before the regular City Council meeting.
• Steve Klonne was appointed captain of Company C of the Lonsdale Fire Department as Scott Sticha, former captain of Company C, was appointed assistant fire chief.
• The City Council approved a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to get reimbursed for snow and ice removal in the business district on Hwy. 19.
• The council accepted a quote from Thul Specialty Contracting, Inc. for $25,000 to preserve sanitary sewer structures and eliminate inflow and infiltration.