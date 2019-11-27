A housing gap for a specific Lonsdale demographic has inspired a local land developer/home builder to pursue a new land development project.
The vision for Garry Tupy of ALG Enterprises is to create a new subdivision similar to Singing Hills, which is now full. The proposed development, Crusader Ridge, would meet the need of Lonsdale residents who want to a larger home and lot without moving out of town.
Chaska Investment Limited Properties currently owns the proposed property along the 6500 block of Halstad Avenue (County Road 96) and uses it for agriculture/crop land. At the Monday, Nov. 25 City Council meeting, Michael Benson of Wallingford Properties requested annexation of the property from Wheatland Township into the city of Lonsdale.
The council approved Benson’s request 4-0, and Mayor Tim Rud abstained as his construction company previously worked for the involved parties.
City Planner Ben Baker explained to the council the two ways an applicant may acquire annexation of a property. The city previously attempted the process of an orderly annexation, which would involve a joint agreement between the city and Wheatland Township. However, Baker said not all Wheatland Town Board members were on board with the proposed development and annexation. As a result, city staff decided to take the more frequent route of the annexation by ordinance process.
In the past 50 years, the city of Lonsdale has approved 33 annexations by ordinancs. Since the land adjoins/borders Lonsdale and is less than 120 acres, the property meets the criteria for annexation by ordinance.
Baker explained that Lonsdale has for the past 30 years typically developed lots ranging in 10,000 to 14,000 square feet with values between $200,000 and $350,000. According to Tupy’s vision the homes/properties in the proposed Crusader Ridge development would range in price from $400,000 to $600,000.
Unlike Singing Hills, Crusader Ridge’s proposal is epected to include urban road with curb and gutter as well as a cul-de-sac with a through street planned for a future connection. With the space the proposed development would offer, residents would have room for larger and higher-valued homes, attached and/or detached garages, yards big enough to accommodate a swimming pool and parking for recreational vehicles.
Tupy has projected 50% of the lots, if approved, would be sold before the construction of the development starts. Lonsdale has a market for the type of properties Crusader Ridge would offer, said Baker.