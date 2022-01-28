Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner By SPENCER BEISSEL spencer.beissel@apgsomn.com Spencer Beissel Author email Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Jan. 25, 2022, the Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual chamber dinner at Ettlin’s Ranchero Supper Club in Webster.In a night of festivity and formality, The chamber and its members had the opportunity to reconnect or meet one another. George Kasper, left, receiving a plaque from Scott Pelava, right. By SPENCER BEISSEL spencer.beissel@apgsomn.com Individual members of the chamber, like George Kasper and JoAnn Erickson, were recognized for their continued support of the organization and the Lonsdale community. JoAnn Erickson, left, receives a plaque from Scott Pelava, right. By SPENCER BEISSEL spencer.beissel@apgsomn.com The chamber also held a series of drawings, resulting in several people in the Lonsdale area being awarded money, as well as some money being given to the food shelf. Comedian Mike Brody interacting with the audience during his routine. (Spencer Beissel photos/southernminn.com) By SPENCER BEISSEL spencer.beissel@apgsomn.com At the end of the night, Comedian Mike Brody made fun of his home state of Iowa, and shared some funny and awkward stories from his life. Reach reporter Spencer Beissel at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lonsdale Lonsdale Area Chamber Of Commerce Mike Brody Spencer Beissel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Continued COVID waves affect all sectors in southern Minnesota Lonsdale Library keeps the activities rolling with new escape room Area restaurants forging ahead in face of Omicron surge Officer Potter’s conviction has ripple effect for local communities Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists