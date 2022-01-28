On Jan. 25, 2022, the Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual chamber dinner at Ettlin’s Ranchero Supper Club in Webster.

In a night of festivity and formality, The chamber and its members had the opportunity to reconnect or meet one another.

Scott and George

George Kasper, left, receiving a plaque from Scott Pelava, right.

Individual members of the chamber, like George Kasper and JoAnn Erickson, were recognized for their continued support of the organization and the Lonsdale community.

Scott and JoAnn

JoAnn Erickson, left, receives a plaque from Scott Pelava, right.

The chamber also held a series of drawings, resulting in several people in the Lonsdale area being awarded money, as well as some money being given to the food shelf.

Mike Brody

Comedian Mike Brody interacting with the audience during his routine. (Spencer Beissel photos/southernminn.com)

At the end of the night, Comedian Mike Brody made fun of his home state of Iowa, and shared some funny and awkward stories from his life.

