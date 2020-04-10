With the coronavirus pandemic causing massive job losses, state and local governments are exploring unprecedented measures to provide temporary tax relief for business and individuals caught up in its wrath. However, some of those efforts could come at the cost of increased fiscal instability.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that it would extend the grace period on sales and use tax payments for bars, restaurants and other businesses shut down by the governor’s March 16 Executive Order.
While those businesses are expected to file their taxes by the regular due date, they don’t have to make their payment until May 20. That follows the decision by the state and federal governments to delay the income tax due date to July 15.
Under state law, property taxes are due by May 15, and state law leaves little flexibility for either the Department of Revenue or local governments to change that date. However, many county governments are exploring the possibility waiving late fees for a period of time.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce threw its weight behind efforts to delay property tax payments.
Faribault Chamber President Nort Johnson said that while he’s confident the local economy will bounce back when the pandemic ends, local businesses need help now to survive.
“Even though taxes will still be due, extending those deadlines will allow a business to take care of that obligation when their cash flow situation stabilizes,” he said.
Rice County is also examining such a policy. Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Miller said he would be open to it, although commissioners would need to determine exactly who the provision would apply to.
County governments rely heavily on property taxes to fund the bulk of their operations, so a de facto delay of property tax collection could force counties to dip into reserves. Nicollet County Administrator Ryan Krosch said that he is more concerned about struggling residents than the county’s bottom line.
“We’re just more concerned that about folks who have lost jobs or had to shut their business because of this,” he said. “At this point, we’re not as concerned about county finances.”
Still, Krosch said that the county would need to examine the effects of property tax deferment. Under Minnesota law, school districts and municipalities rely heavily on property tax revenues collected by the county, meaning any delay to property tax collection would have significant effects on those local government entities as well.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who sits on the Property and Local Tax Division, said that one area legislators could look at to provide relief would be Commercial Property Taxes collected by the state.
Petersburg added that legislators are more divided on the issue of whether to help local government entities that may run into difficulty with decreased or delayed revenue. That could be difficult even for Faribault’s School District, said Superintendent Todd Sesker.
While emphasizing that the district would end up in the same revenue situation in the long run, Sesker warned that a delay in payments could force it to borrow in the short term to cover payroll and other expenses, with interest on the debt creating additional expense.
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray said that if the delay means the city won’t receive its property tax settlement by late June, it could have a huge impact on the city’s regular operations and its attempts to pay down debt.
Murray said that the city has issued bonds with the expectation of having that money available at that particular time. Without property tax revenues to fund those payments, the city would have to dip further into its reserves and potentially cash out a portion of its investments.