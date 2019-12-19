Second-grade teachers Abby Brockway and Kristen Munden started the tradition of baking cookies last year as a way for their two classrooms to collaborate during the holiday season.
Before heading to the cafeteria to cut out their cookies, the teachers set up mixing bowls in Brockway's classroom and helped them combine the ingredients to make the dough.
Volunteers joined the students and helped transfer the dough and baking materials to the cafeteria. After washing their hands, the children gathered at the tables and waited for adults to sprinkle flour in front of them. Each student received a ball of dough to flatten with rolling pins, and depending on how thick they left the dough, they could make one to two cookies with Christmas-themed cookie cutters.
After the cookies baked in the cafeteria oven, students ate them or took them home the next day.