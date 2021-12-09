The Lonsdale Scouts BSA Troop 327 held their late fall campout Nov. 19-21, 2021. Friday evening, eight Scouts and five adults headed off to Stearns Scout Camp in South Haven, Minnesota, where they had reserved Diamond Lake Lodge, a heated cabin with an indoor restroom and a kitchen.
With night-time low temperatures forecasted to be in the high 20s, sleeping outside was inviting: two Scouts slept in hammocks, two Scouts slept in a tent, and two adults slept in tents.
The Saturday morning activity was focused on youth teaching youth. The more experienced Scouts lead in-the-field map and compass skills training. After practicing what they had learned, their new skills were put to the test. The Scouts were given a map of Stearns Scout Camp and written instructions to follow a course their youth instructors had customized to challenge them. When all the Scouts had successfully completed the course, they were surprised to receive a slice of apple pie to reward their efforts.
One of the benefits of Scouting is youth using hands on learning to plan and execute their campouts. An example of this was the map and compass activity. Another is meal planning, preparation, and clean up. To help do this the youth had their own cooking patrol, separate from the adults. The youth planned their menu at the meeting before camp, then during the week one or more youth shopped for groceries, while staying within a set budget. They chose outdoor cast iron Dutch oven cooking for their hot meals, with charcoal as their heat source.
Breakfast was a mountain man egg bake. Supper was chicken and rice. The adults prepared outdoor Dutch oven gooey chocolate brownies to share with the youth. After Sunday morning breakfast, the youth cleaned the cabin and the campsite to leave it better than they found it. They then traveled back to Lonsdale, proud of their accomplishments and eager to share their experiences with their families.
Scouts BSA is the traditional Scouting experience for youth in the fifth grade through high school. New members are always welcome to join us. Visit scouting.org or contact Leon Meger at 952-200-1928. We are proudly sponsored by the Lonsdale Lions.