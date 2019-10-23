A Lonsdale resident drowned Saturday on a lake south of Waubay, South Dakota.
Anthony Larsen, 38, drowned in 14 feet of water on Bitter Lake after the boat he and two others were in began taking water.
Larsen was found on the surface of the water. First responders performed life-saving efforts, but he was later pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital.
Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel said the cause of the drowning is unknown, pending an investigation, but he speculated the incident could have been caused by the boat being overloaded.
The sheriff said the two other people who were with him on the boat were rescued by three Watertown, South Dakota, hunters. Their names have not been released.
Rucktaeschel noted the boat occupants did not have life jackets on, but there were some in the boat.