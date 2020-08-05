With state and local primary elections taking place Tuesday, Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson assured the Rice County Board of Commissioners Aug. 4 that the county is prepared to run a safe election.
In recent weeks, Anderson has feverishly worked to prepare the county for an election that will take place under unprecedented circumstances. She said that no fewer than eight trainings have been held to bring election judges up to speed on election safety protocols due to the novel coronavirus
Still, Anderson said that voters who go to the polls on Tuesday should expect long lines. As an alternative, elections officials have strongly urged voters to consider voting by mail — and an historic number of Minnesotans have taken them up on the offer. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, more than 540,000 Minnesotans have requested an absentee ballot as of Friday. According to Anderson, as of Wednesday, 5,888 ballots have been sent out by the county and 3,310 had been returned to the county Elections Department.
Limited races on the ballot
Those numbers are stunning considering that the primary ballot contains relatively little. In Rice County, the only partisan race on the ballot will be for the United States Senate, but incumbent Sen. Tina Smith and former Rep. Jason Lewis are expected to win overwhelmingly.
The ballot is a bit more active locally. Due to a significant number of filings for county Board of Commissioners, primaries will be held in both the 1st District seat currently held by Jake Gillen and the 5th District seat held by Jeff Docken.
Both incumbents are seeking to hold onto their seats in November, but to do that they’ll need to survive the primary first. Primary elections will whittle down the field to just two candidates, eliminating the risk of “vote splitting” in November.
In District 1, Commissioner Gillen will face off with three challengers: Joe Adamek, of Walcott Township; Bill McDonald, of Cannon City Township, and Jim Purfeerst, of Richland Township.
Gillen, a retired farmer from Walcott Township, has sat on the County Board since his election in 2004. His mostly rural district stretches across eastern Rice County, including Bridgewater, Cannon City, Northfield, Richland, Walcott and Wheeling townships as well as the cities of Dennison, Dundas and Nerstrand and two Northfield precincts.
In District 5, Commissioner Jeff Docken will face two challengers: Kim Halvorson of Warsaw Township and Kurt Wolf of Morristown.
A Forest Township farmer, Docken has sat on the board since his election in 2008. His district is also heavily rural, including Erin, Forest, Morristown, Shieldsville, Warsaw, Webster, and Wheatland townships along with the cities of Lonsdale and Morristown.
In Northfield, a primary will also be held for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Rhonda Pownell, who narrowly won her seat in 2016 over then-incumbent Dana Graham, is facing a pair of challenges from David Ludescher and Jon Denison, both former City Councilors.
Vote by mail
Anderson said she isn’t exactly sure what percentage of the vote will be cast early or by mail. Even before the pandemic hit, about one in four voters took advantage of the opportunity to cast their vote early or by mail, and that share had been growing.
With the number of absentee ballots is certain to rise, the Legislature passed a bill backed by state Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, that gives officials a much longer window to count them. The bill could also help local election authorities tap into funding available under the federal Help America Vote Act.
At this point, Anderson said that the county has applied for federal funds to assist it as it implements a wide variety of measures to reduce the risk of COVID spread. However, it hasn’t heard back from the federal government.
Anderson said that in-person early voting proved much less popular than vote-by-mail.
Election Day
Keeping Election Day safe is even more of a challenge for the Property Tax and Elections Department. Under state law, municipalities with fewer than 500 voters can eschew having a polling place on Election Day in favor of sending a ballot to every voter by mail.
In Rice County, two municipalities opted to go that route this election — the small portion of the city of Dennison which sits inside Rice County, and Richland Township. Every other municipality offers in-person voting Tuesday.
After multiple meetings with Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst, County Administrator Sara Folsted and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz, Anderson devised an extensive plan to keep polling places safe.
Election judges will receive rubber gloves, face masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Judges who are primarily seated will be protected by a plexiglass shield, while those assisting with curbside voting will be given full gowns.
Each polling place will have a greeter at the entrance for crowd control. In addition to ensuring that proper social distancing procedures are followed, the greeter will be tasked with ensuring that the number of people in the polling place never reaches unsafe levels.
Anderson said that it’s likely that some judges’ duties will consist entirely of cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces with towels, disinfectant spray and wipes. Judges will be expected to use hand sanitizer liberally and voters are strongly encouraged to do so as well.
Mask mandate
Voters are also expected to wear masks to the polling place in keeping with Gov. Tim Walz’s mask mandate. Elections judges will have masks available and can offer curbside voting to those who insist on not wearing a mask.
Peter Bartz-Gallagher, director of communications for the Secretary of State’s Office, said that even if a voter insists on voting the typical way without a mask, they can’t be denied their Constitutional right to vote.
Still, election judges are expected to record the names of any voter who refuses to comply with the governor’s executive order and forward to the Secretary of State’s office. A spokesperson for Gov. Walz said they would not face criminal action.
However, Twin Cities Attorney Erick Kaardal filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the mandate. Citing a Minnesota law which prohibits the wearing of masks to conceal one’s identity, Kaardal says the mandate is illegal and is seeking to get it overturned before the election.
The lawsuit is backed by Minnesota voters as well as legislators from the four-member New House Republican Caucus, which includes local Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal.
Attorney General Keith Ellison pushed back hard against the lawsuit, insisting that the mandate is Constitutional and pledging to robustly defend it in court. However, Munson argued that the order’s conflict with existing law is highly questionable and voters need an answer.
“We’re asking the judge to tell us which law we should follow,” he said.