A Lonsdale man is accused of sending and downloading child pornography off of Snapchat.
Christian Andrew Reel, 19, was charged with nine felonies, including three counts of distributing child pornography and six counts of possessing pornographic work involving minors.
According to a criminal complaint, police received information from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The investigation was initially received through a CyberTip line generated by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The charges were filed in Le Sueur County District Court, due to Reel's address being listed in the county. His residence at the time, though, was in Lonsdale.
The report indicated that child pornography was uploaded to Snapchat on May 2 by an account with a username and email address similar to Reel’s name. The birthdate on the account also matched Reel’s.
On Aug. 11, police obtained more data and records related to the Snapchat account. Portions of the files were still viewable according to the criminal complaint, and six files — three pictures and three videos — were determined to be child pornography. Three of the files were sent to another user. Police said they also observed separate pictures of Reel, not involving child pornography, on the account.
Police then obtained a search warrant of Reel’s residence and spoke with him in a squad car. According to a summary, Reel admitted to “Snapping” child pornography to others and that he found the images on the internet. He also reportedly admitted to using a separate app for sharing videos of children having sex with others within the app. Reel reportedly denied ever making his own pornographic videos with children, saying he would never do that.