Expect two Tri-City United School principals to have new jobs come July 1.
On Monday, the Mankato Area School Board is expected to name TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer principal of Hoover Elementary School while TCU Le Center Principal Brian Grensteiner is the sole finalist to lead Franklin Elementary School.
Grensteiner, who taught social studies at New Prague Middle School, was hired as TCU Le Center principal in May 2014. He has a bachelor's degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse, and master’s and specialist degrees in educational administration from St. Mary’s University. He replaces Travis Olson, who will serve as director of teaching and learning for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Meyer, who joined TCU in July 2017, also taught at St. Peter and Mankato Area Public Schools; Minnesota State University, Mankato; and as a teacher on special assignment in St. Peter Public Schools. Meyer has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and an education specialist degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
In September, Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary was named one of 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019, a recognition based on a school’s overall academic performance.
The anticipated departures will leave TCU with four new administrators come July. Superintendent Teri Preisler and TCU Montgomery Principal Deb Dwyer announced their retirements earlier this year, effective June 30.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Superintendent Lonnie Seifert, was selected chosen as Preisler's successor following interviews with the TCU School Board April 7. Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ Lisa Manders will succeed Dwyer as TCU Montgomery principal March 30. Both begin at TCU July 1.