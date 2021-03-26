An opportunity to attract employment to the Lonsdale Business Park was brought to the city’s attention, and with an OK from the City Council, plans are moving forward.
ALG Enterprises, of Rapid City, South Dakota, has expressed interest in purchasing all of Outlot A, the Business Park’s second addition located along Pond View Drive SE. The company plans to work with an investor and construct a 100,000- to 200,000-square-foot building that would house an incubator industrial office along with warehousing and manufacturing.
The opportunity for a purchase agreement came about after another purchase agreement fell through. In 2020, the City Council had entered into a purchase agreement with Advanced Exhaust Solutions (AES), which was interested in building a manufacturing company in the Business Park. However, the company changed plans and decided not to build in Outlot A.
The reasoning behind ALG’s interest in the land relates to business attraction. If the incubator space is already built, it could entice companies to choose Lonsdale as a location.
The agreement is similar to the one the city approved with AES, said City Administrator Joel Erickson.
The purchase price of the land would be approximately $208,000, and the city would be responsible for the $34,000 special assessment levied against the property. ALG will provide $5,000 in earnest money, which may or may not be refundable. The city will need to pay its broker about 3% of the purchase price, or approximately $6,400. The funds will be used to pay Business Park debt service principal and interest.
“I believe when I added it up, it’s about $172,000 the city would net on this,” Erickson added.
Mayor Tim Rud said he and Erickson have worked hard to recruit buyers for the Business Park, and the incubator space in particular fulfills a long-time goal of the Lonsdale Economic Development Authority (EDA).
While the city has not seen a draft of the plan, Erickson said once there is a plan submission the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and provide notice to anyone within 350 feet of the parcel. The purchase agreement also has a clause that if ALG doesn’t start construction one year from the day of closing, the city has the option to purchase the land back at the purchase price.
Council member Steve Cherney was at first skeptical about the agreement, considering Pond View Drive a prime location to construct an apartment complex instead. He expressed concern about not having a designated business on the lot and asked the council to consider the housing needs of single workers.
Rud explained that when the whole vision of the industrial park began, the goal of the EDA was to have a larger building to draw new businesses to town. He and Erickson have already met with potential buyers, he said, so requests will be coming.
“[The agreement] is an absolute home run, and I don’t know how you get a better deal than what’s on the table right now,” Rud said.
Councilor Steve Cherney was at first skeptical about the agreement, considering Pond View Drive a prime location to construct an apartment complex instead. He expressed concern about not having a designated business on the lot and asked the council to consider the housing needs of single workers.
Rud explained that when the whole vision of the industrial park began, the goal of the EDA was to construct a large building on the site. He and Erickson have already met with five potential buyers, he said, so requests will be coming.
“I think this particular lot, especially with that storm sewer, getting more money is an absolute home run, and I don’t know how you get a better deal than what’s on the table right now,” Rud said.
Cherney asked to hear perspectives from other councilors, who also expressed support of the purchase agreement.
“I think it’s actually one of the best deals I’ve seen on this whole parcel,” said Councilor Kevin Kodada.
Councilor Cindy Furrer agreed that the purchase agreement “looks like a great deal” and acknowledged that the EDA has looked for an opportunity like this for a long time. She also acknowledged the need for apartments in Lonsdale, but while the nature area near the Business Park would provide a nice view, she said she would rather prioritize the purchase agreement with ALG.
The confidence of the council swayed Cherney to vote in favor of the purchase agreement, making the vote unanimous.