Mr. Boddy invites you to a dinner party, but as soon as you show up, he’s found dead. You are left with 45 minutes to figure out who killed him, where they did it, and what they used.
The Lonsdale Public Library is hosting a classic murder-mystery escape room Jan. 20-22. Everything needed will be provided free of cost. All people are asked to do before showing up is to call the library to register for a time slot. Each group can have five people ages 12 and up (with some exceptions). In the past, the escape rooms have been especially popular with teens and families.
The library has done escape rooms in the past, making this their fourth time running similar events. With each event, the library does their best to take feedback from the participants and apply it to the next event. Library Director Marguerite Moran said that the events are getting better each time.
The last escape room was themed around wizards and magic. Lonsdale Library Board member Megan Warner participated in this event with her two children. When they stepped into the room, they were greeted by immersive props, decorations, and puzzles.
“You didn’t know you were looking at clues,” said Warner, but her daughters were quick to catch on to the hidden hints and puzzles throughout the room. In case they got confused or needed some help, Moran was right there, in character as part of the room, to provide assistance. Warner and her daughters are registered to take part in this year’s murder mystery escape room.
With this and similar community events, the library has been acting according to their 2018-21 strategic plan. Every part of this plan revolves around boosting community engagement and making the library accessible to more people. By hosting escape rooms, the library hopes to reach more teenagers, as they are a difficult demographic to keep interested in the library.
Demographics, such as young children, have regular storytime events, where they can come and have stories read to them.
When meeting in person for storytime and other activities were not possible, the library hosted the events virtually through Facebook. The library staff still takes time to post book talks on Facebook, where they discuss books that fit into a theme for the day. On top of this, the library holds regular reading and writing programs for people to expand their skills in each subject.
As time has gone on, the Lonsdale Public Library has done a lot to adapt to the community’s needs. As COVID restrictions are loosening, the library is looking to bring its patrons back in and has hosted a multitude of events for patrons to take part in.
As their events gain popularity and support, the library hopes to see old patrons return and new patrons come for the first time. Libraries have always been an essential institution, but given the evolution of the internet, libraries everywhere have lost more and more patrons every year. The Lonsdale Public Library is trying to combat that change by getting young people interested again.