A Sept. 6 fire destroyed a New Market Township barn located in the 27000 block of Vernon Boulevard in New Market Township.
Police and fire were dispatched and upon arrival, witnessed a barn fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire; however, the building and its contents were a total loss. The heat from the fire also melted the vinyl siding on portions of the home located on the property.
There were no people or animals inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to the owner, first responders or anybody else on scene.
“We are thankful that there were no injuries in this incident,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Our thoughts are with the owner as they recover from the damage to their property.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elko New Market, Lonsdale and Lakeville Fire departments; Elko New Market Police Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.