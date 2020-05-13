Last weekend, local DFLers endorsed a nearly complete slate of candidates for the Minnesota legislature, setting the stage for what is sure to be an unorthodox general election campaign.
All 144 state representatives and 67 state senators are on the ballot this fall for two-year terms. State representatives serve always two-year terms, while Senators are elected to four-year terms in years ending with 2 and 6 and two -ear terms in years ending with 0.
2020 will be the last election under the current legislative boundaries. Once the state has received 2020 Census data, legislative and congressional districts will undergo once-a-decade reapportionment to ensure equal representation.
Due to the pandemic, redistricting could be delayed this year. Last month, the Census Bureau announced that it would push back its timeline for getting comprehensive information into the states by July 31, 2021, well after the 2021 session will end.
Under legislative district boundaries first used for the 2012 elections, Rice County is divided into two Senate districts. Each has two House districts, though only two of those districts cover portions of Rice County.
Northfield and Dundas are in Senate District 20, represented by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. Draheim represents a majority of Rice County as well as most of Le Sueur County and southern Scott County.
Currently, the three face no primary challenge. Similarly Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, thus far faces no intraparty opposition in his bid for a second term representing District 20.
However, both House District 20A and House District 20B are facing contested nominations. In 20A, several Republicans are seeking the endorsement to succeed retiring Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market.
In District 20B, Lonsdale’s Joe Moravchik, a retired police officer and teacher, and 2018 candidate Josh Gare, a Montgomery truck driver, are battling for the Republican nomination to face Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
Republicans will endorse Draheim and settle both nomination races via a virtual convention on May 21. Delegates to the convention were selected at Republican precinct convention at the end of February
The DFL didn’t even hold a virtual convention to decide its local nomination races. Instead, delegates cast their votes for party officers, candidates, delegates and resolutions virtually, by mail or over the phone between April 25 and May 4.
Jon Olson
Senate District 20 was home to the only contested nomination race on the DFL side. In the end it was barely a contest, with Navy veteran and Educator Jon Olson of Cedar Lake Township breezing past Northfield business owner Davin Sokup.
Olson grew up in Minneapolis and enrolled in the U.S. Naval Academy in 1986. He spent 21 years on active duty as a naval intelligence officer stationed in countries including Somalia, Iraq and Bosnia before retiring in 2011.
With his wife Melissa, Olson moved to southern Scott County in 2012. Since then, he’s taught courses in Carleton College’s Political Science Department as well as at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
Olson has stayed active in the community and volunteered for several nonprofits focused on veterans, but this is his first run for political office. He says he decided to run because with the state facing significant challenges he feels called to service once again.
As he’s talked to constituents across the district, Olson has found the number one issue on their minds is often health care. While Minnesota has a lower uninsured rate than most states, gaps remain, particularly in rural areas, and have been highlighted by the pandemic.
“I’m open to a variety of different options (for reform),” he said. “We need to deliver a program focused on patients, so that patients can get the care they need when they need it at a price that is affordable.”
While Senate District 20 may be centered around Northfield, a majority of the district is rural and agricultural issues are at the top of many voters' minds. Olson said he’d focus on measures to boost small family farms.
Local farmers have been hit hard over the last several years by falling commodity prices and less than ideal growing conditions. 2020 was expected to be a bounce back year for production and stronger markets, thanks to a reduction in conflicts with key trading partners.
The global pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into those plans. Corn farmers have been hit particularly hard, as the price of oil has crashed amid falling demand and an international oil price war, taking the price of ethanol down with it.
“We need to do a lot more to help small family farms,” Olson said. “Frankly, I’m not sure that the whole ag system is really operating in a way that is truly fair to farmers.”
Olson also highlighted the issue of education. He said that given the state of the modern economy, making the investments needed to ensure that the state’s education system is among the world’s best isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity.
While he disagrees with Draheim on some policy issues, Olson said that he plans on running a wholly positive campaign. He promised not to run an attack ad against the incumbent and said that if outside groups do so, he will denounce them.
Erina Prom
In District 20A, which includes portions of Le Sueur and Scott counties, DFLers endorsed Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Member Erina Prom. Since 2013, the traditionally Republican district has been represented by Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, but he’s declined to seek re-election.
A Rochester native and graduate of Bethel University in St. Paul, Prom has lived in the district with her husband Eric for nearly five years. Currently, she’s a stay at home mom raising four daughters from pre-K to middle school age.
While serving on the school board, Prom has worked with Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, and Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, on a flood mitigation bill for the city of Henderson. She also advocated for the Ag2School tax credit program, which passed in 2017.
Prom said she’s seen the district struggle to attract and retain quality educators for a variety of reasons. A large part of it, she said, comes down to funding disparities between urban and rural districts which she promises to tackle if elected.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the discrepancies between metro and rural,” she said. “It shouldn’t matter what our ZIP code is, but it does.”
Prom said the urban-rural disparity is also limiting access to needed health care for many residents. When it comes to mental health care and specialized medicine, she said that rural hospital and clinic closures are leaving Minnesotans driving long distances for needed care.
At the legislature, she promised to work hard with legislators of both parties to increase access and affordability of care. She particularly highlighted the issue of prescription drugs, which she said many district residents can’t access at an affordable price.