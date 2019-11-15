At Trondhjem Lutheran Church, the annual Thanksgiving meal has generated positive experiences, not only for those who enjoy the tasty feast, but for those behind the scenes.
Ron Procenko has volunteered to help with the Trondhjem Church Thanksgiving meal for the past five or six years.
“I volunteer because I just enjoy doing it,” said Procenko. “I’m actually a chef, so it’s a way to use my cooking skills to share with other people.”
Although Procenko lives in Minneapolis, he commutes to Lonsdale to volunteer with Trondhjem Church a few times a year. He plans to again volunteer to assist with the Trondhjem Thanksgiving meal, which serves from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 28.
Apart from offering his skills with the Thanksgiving meal, Procenko’s also helped the church prepare its Youth-a-Rama spring dinner. His connection to Trondhjem Church is his sister Mary Miland, who has also helped him with some of his own cooking events. It’s the nature of their family to step up when someone needs a helping hand, he said.
Each year, Procenko said he does the finishing work on the Thanksgiving meal after the other volunteers complete the prep work. He makes sure the potatoes are thoroughly cooked and that everything is safe to eat before transferring the meal from the kitchen to the tables.
“[I enjoy] just working with the people, and when the guests come, they are so appreciative,” said Procenko. “You feel like you’ve done something really special.”
By sharing his techniques with Trondhjem volunteers every year, Procenko said he’s gained a lot of friends, and that makes the experience even better.
“It’s a social event in the kitchen, it’s a social event out front,” said Procenko. “So if you lack a social life, that’s a good reason to volunteer.”
Miland said more volunteers are always welcome to pitch in, no matter how old they are. Some of the youngest volunteers make their contributions in the classroom; Tri-City United Lonsdale first-grade teacher Cory Beisel’s first-graders decorate placemats for the occasion each year.
Those interested in volunteering or making a donation should call 612-756-4181.