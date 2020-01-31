Jose and Audrey.jpg

José Reyes of Lonsdale and Audrey Wasilowski of Le Center were crowned SnoWeek king and queen at TCU High School Friday, Jan. 31. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

José Reyes and Audrey Wasilowski entered the Tri-City United High School gymnasium as SnoWeek candidates Friday, Jan. 31 and exited as king and queen.

Jose and Audrey thanks.jpg

SnoWeek King José Reyes and Queen Audrey Wasilowski thanked a Tri-City United audience after being crowned SnoWeek royalty. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Neither Reyes, of Lonsdale, nor Wasilowski, of Le Center, expected to be crowned at the end of their senior year SnoWeek.

"SnoWeek has always been one of my favorite things to do ever," said Wasilowski, who listed the dress-up days and competitions as ways to bring the school together. This year, she said the school also had a medallion hunt and snowman building. 

Audrey crowned queen.jpg

Audrey Wasilowski reacts to being crowned TCU SnoBall queen Friday with candidate Carolyn Mikel at her side. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Reyes agreed SnoWeek was a fun chance to bond with his class. This year, the boys and girls on the court spent an hour and a half choreographing dances they performed at the beginning of the coronation. 

Jose crowned king.jpg

José Reyes didn't expect to be crowned SnoWeek king at TCU High School. He's pictured with candidate Hunter Stevens. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

"I honestly did not think I was going to win," said Reyes. " … I'm definitely very thankful for the award."

Additions will be made to this article. 

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Load comments