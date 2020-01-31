José Reyes and Audrey Wasilowski entered the Tri-City United High School gymnasium as SnoWeek candidates Friday, Jan. 31 and exited as king and queen.
Neither Reyes, of Lonsdale, nor Wasilowski, of Le Center, expected to be crowned at the end of their senior year SnoWeek.
"SnoWeek has always been one of my favorite things to do ever," said Wasilowski, who listed the dress-up days and competitions as ways to bring the school together. This year, she said the school also had a medallion hunt and snowman building.
Reyes agreed SnoWeek was a fun chance to bond with his class. This year, the boys and girls on the court spent an hour and a half choreographing dances they performed at the beginning of the coronation.
"I honestly did not think I was going to win," said Reyes. " … I'm definitely very thankful for the award."
