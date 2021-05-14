Lonsdale resident Amy Nystrom initially thought her idea for a children’s book was silly, but after giving it more thought, she decided to take her urge to write it more seriously.
“It was the late fall or early winter of 2017,” Nystrom said. “I tried to put it out of my mind. I thought of writing books before, and this one just kept bugging me.”
Now in print, “Let it Rip: The Art of the Fart” is much more than Nystrom initially planned for it to be. A colorful picture book featuring artwork by Minneapolis illustrator Stacey Combs, Nystrom’s first book aims to normalize a taboo bodily function with scientific facts, lessons on manners, and humor.
As she began talking to others about her book idea, Nystrom in turn heard many accounts of people passing gas in public and feeling ashamed and embarrassed. These stories inspired her to put her idea into words. In January 2020, she brought her completed manuscript to a publisher.
The official release date of “Let it Rip!” was April 23, the birthday of Nystrom’s late mother, who she called “a big champion of treating other people nicely.” The book’s publisher (Wise Ink), distributor (Itasca Books) and printer are all in Minnesota, making it a “home grown” product.
Nystrom said the writing process itself was easy for her, and seeing the project through to the end was satisfying. The process involved research on how the human body works, which animals emit gas, and which ones don’t. She is considering writing more books to normalize taboo topics.
“I think the challenge is the world of publishing and selling books is a difficult industry to be in,” Nystrom said. “No matter who publishes it, you still are responsible for your own marketing, so it’s figuring out how to get the word out even though my strengths may not lie in social media. It’s been challenging, but I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown a lot.”
So far, Nystrom said she’s received positive feedback from those who have read her book.
“Little kids enjoy the pictures, and there are some bigger words for 8- to 9-year-olds,” she said.
“A lot of my adult friends enjoy it as a coffee table book. It’s a great conversation starter. I find that everyone is enjoying the book.”
Rebecca Abas of St. Paul, a friend of Nystrom, said she and her 16-year-old both appreciated the book, and her husband shared it with his fifth graders.
“I’m impressed as an adult with how informative it is,” Abas said. “It really teaches you a bit about science and how our bodies work and the whole universe in the interplanetary system. And she puts it out in such a fun, colorful way.”
Said Nystrom: “I”m pleased with it too. It helps when the author likes their own book.”