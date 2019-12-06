Any child who rides the bus to and from Tri-City United Schools can be assured their bus received the mark of approval from the Minnesota State Patrol.
With none of its buses failing the annual inspection this October, Palmer Bus Service in Montgomery has shown strong improvements over the course of several years.
According to Lt. Brian Reu, pupil transportation safety director for the Minnesota State Patrol, which conducts the inspections, any bus company with a 10% failure rate would cause the state patrol to question the overall quality of the service provider. But that’s not the case for Palmer Bus Service in Montgomery — not anymore.
In 2013, the Minnesota State Patrol found the number of Tri-City United buses failing the annual inspection concerning. Fourteen buses were taken out of service that year, but in 2019, all 50 buses were deemed road worthy. The company had no failed buses in 2018, either.
Pat Toth, Palmer Bus site manager for Montgomery, said the inspection results have been positive since he and his wife, Linda, have been in control the past few years.
“We’re working together as a team to make sure all our buses are making an improvement for what Palmer Bus is,” said Toth. “Our district didn’t have anything fail; just two points docked for a loose screw.”
While it appears on the most recent document for the 2019 inspection results that one Palmer Bus failed the inspection, Toth explained this bus was not included in the annual inspection in October. Rather, his company had acquired a bus and had it inspected earlier to see if it was serviceable. Proving unsafe, it was recalled and never used.
Reu said Palmer Bus’s Montgomery-Lonsdale service “did have issues in the past, but it got a lot better.” Where tires were falling off vehicles several years ago, he commended the company for its work to improve.
In recent years, Reu noted an improvement overall with bus servicing companies fixing potential bus safety hazards before being notified by the Minnesota Safety Patrol. He reported Minnesota’s overall average fail rate for bus inspections is about 7.7% this year. That’s similar to 2018, when the failure rate was 7.9%. The average bus inspection failure rates in Minnesota were 6.8% and 6.2% in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
Inspecting the buses
The state’s bus inspection program, based on a point system, determines whether a bus is safe for driving and transporting students. Any bus with less than five docked points passes the inspection with points between 96 and 100.
Buses with five to 19 points deducted from the total receive temporary stickers, signifying the bus needs repairs completed before a follow-up inspection in 14 days. Buses with 20 or more deducted points are unlawful to drive and automatically fail the inspection. The most severe violations are worth 25 points and result in automatic failed inspections.
Reu explained that the trained inspectors conduct bus inspections year-round, and carriers are never caught off guard; they know when to be ready for their annual inspections. In Palmer Bus’s case, the annual inspection falls in October.
Inspectors, he said, check vehicles internally and externally. That includes mechanical components, student crossing lights, seat security, emergency exits, heaters, exhaust, tires, breaks, and wipers among other features.
“Our inspection program is intended to make sure carriers are doing what they need to do,” said Reu. “We are not a preventative maintenance program for the districts.”