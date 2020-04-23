Hundreds of youth soccer players in the Le Sueur and Tri-City United area may not get a chance to get their kicks this spring and summer.
TCU
The season is currently postponed for Tri-City United Soccer, which serves Montgomery, Lonsdale and Le Center.
TCU's two levels of play — recreation and recreation plus — are postponed, TCU Soccer Director Erin Buckingham said. "We're not canceling anything yet. We're hopeful to get our players on the fields but are being cautious and putting health and safety priority over play."
The club has 72 players in rec. plus and 103 in rec. for a total of 175 in U6 through U14.
There are 19 teams, including four U10 teams (two boys and two girls) and U14 and U12 mixed boys and girls. Le Center has one U8 and one U6. Lonsdale has two U8, two U6 and one U4. Montgomery has three U8 and three U6.
Le Sueur
Le Sueur offers only recreational, noncompetitive classes for the younger players. The program is not large enough to play traveling teams in the MYSA. However, some individual Le Sueur players join St. Peter teams.
Last year, Le Sueur Recreation's 4-to-6-year-old age group had 29 participants, and the 7-to-8 age group had 16 participants.
If the season is played, Alyssa Pink, Le Sueur Recreation Supervisor and president of Le Sueur Soccer Club, said it will be delayed.
"The COVID19 virus has affected recreation in the way that everything on a face-toface basis is on hold," Pink said. "We are currently evaluating how to adjust our programs and exercise classes to maintenance of the facility. As of right now, the Le Sueur Soccer Program has been postponed until further notice. We plan to run this program at a later time if possible. This will be updated on our Facebook page and through our Community Center newsletter as things evolve.
"The program is normally run May through June. If it will be safe to run the program either at the end of summer or in fall, the Le Sueur Community Center will attempt to offer the program at that time."
Staff started canceling all group activities on March 11. "Five days later, we made the decision to close the community center to the public to help stop the spread of the Covid 19 virus," Pink said.
Winter/spring classes that were canceled on March 11 include soccer and T-Ball.
"For all canceled programs, participants have been issued credits or refunds," Pink said. "Currently, we have our digital fitness system Wellbeats for members available. This is an app they can download on their tablets or phones and take classes. Staff is also working on videos and other virtual activities such as Bingo for our members. I am also researching virtual recreation ideas which we will be rolling out. Our wonderful personal training staff, Kris Krause and Tor Sinell, are still giving training sessions to members remotely as well as calling our Silver Sneakers members and checking in with them.
"Currently we are affected like all other fitness facilities across the country and world, we are closed. Only time and guidelines put out by the state will tell on the long term affects the facility. The coaches will not be paid unless the programs runs at a future date. The players will not get to participate in the program unless it runs at a later date.
"The staff is here to help. If anyone in the community needs tips on staying active or ideas for their children, they can reach out. Le Sueur is a strong community and we will all get through this. Remember to check on your neighbors, family and friends. Everyone needs that connection right now!"