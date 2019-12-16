Seniors Erica Jackson and Brandon Balma have both mastered the art of participating in their school’s activities outside the classroom while keeping their grades as high as possible.
Their involvement Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)-sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, along with their ability to maintain a grade point average above 3.0, has paid off. Both Jackson and Balma have been selected as their school’s two Triple “A” Award nominees.
“I was excited because I worked really hard on my application,” said Jackson.
Added Balma: “It’s really exciting just seeing the accomplishment of what your hard work can do.”
Jackson and Balma’s applications will be entered into a pool of other MSHSL school senior nominees. Four will receive a $1,000 scholarship as well as recognition during the Minnesota state basketball tournament in March.
Jackson, the daughter of Troy and Anna Jackson, of Montgomery, has managed to obtain a 4.0 grade point average while balancing a plethora of extracurricular activities. As the president of the TCU ARTeam, Jackson’s duties include organizing meetings and events and making decisions with the club advisor. She’s also a member of her school’s National Honor Society.
Jackson demonstrates her athletic abilities in sports like tennis, basketball and track. She was named captain of the tennis team this year and she earned the Titan Pride Award, Academic All-State and All-Conference awards for tennis. Jackson has lettered in cross country, tennis, basketball and track and was named captain of the tennis and basketball teams this year.
“By participating in sports, clubs and the arts, it has made me a more well-rounded person in many things that I do,” Jackson wrote in her Triple A application essay. “It has helped me develop sportsmanship, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving. I have made many friends from my involvement, and this has helped me develop social skills.”
TCU High School teacher and coach Lora Angileno wrote a letter of recommendation for Jackson’s Triple A Award nomination. Angileno has known Jackson her entire middle school and high school career, and served as both her basketball coach and advisor.
“She organizes all projects that we complete, such as food drives and Socktober (sock donation for the homeless),” said Angileno. “She not only organizes, she sees all projects through to the end. Erica is determined to be the best at whatever she is doing and has the work ethic to accomplish this.”
After high school, Jackson plans to study dental hygiene. She’s ahead of the game this year, taking a Post Secondary Education Options (PSEO) dental hygiene course through Minnesota State University, Mankato. She also took two college courses her junior year.
Brandon Balma, son of Bryan and Stephanie Balma, of Lonsdale, has achieved a 4.07 grade point average while cultivating his skills in athletics and fine arts.
Balma has taken nine PSEO courses and college courses throughout his years at TCU High School. He explained in his application that he set a goal his freshman year to never let a grade drop below an A, and he’s accomplished his goal with hard work and determination.
One of Balma’s biggest commitments in high school, Business Professionals of America (BPA), has earned him leadership opportunities at both the chapter and state level. He’s the president of the TCU chapter this year and also the executive vice president of the Minnesota program. In addition to that, he’s Student Council president, senior class president, an ARTeam member and a National Honor Society member.
Athletically, Balma has participated in football, wrestling and track throughout his career at TCU High School. He’s served as team captain for all three sports; he was named track captain his junior year, football captain his senior year and wrestling captain the past two years. Balma also earned All-Conference honors in wrestling his sophomore and junior year.
In his student essay, which required him to explain how his involvement has contributed to his growth as a person, Balma talked about being one of the smaller players on the football team his junior year. Instead of giving up, he worked harder than anyone else on the team by lifting weights and going to practice early. He was later promoted to the varsity team that season.
“From this experience, I learned the requirements of what it takes to succeed in life if others around you are of the same skill level or higher than you and to work toward combating your failures,” said Balma.
Having known Balma since he was a freshman, Stacy Lindblom, BPA advisor for TCU, recommended him for the Triple "A" Award.
“Brandon is more than just a member [of BPA],” said Lindblom, “he actively participates and assists others in the program. He is always there to lend a hand and goes above what’s asked of him. He is excellent at being a self-starter, then getting other students to join in on the fun.”
Following graduation, Balma plans to attend either George Washington University or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in political science and pre law.
He shared in his application: “In my future, I plan to become an advocate for the education system as an elected official so students can have the same opportunity to succeed like I have.”