If you’ve ever peeked into a kaleidoscope, you discovered a multi-faceted, colorful, beautiful and fascinating vision. That’s why the kaleidoscope became the perfect metaphor for The Czech Heritage Club’s display of “A Kaleidoscope of Czech Heritage” to be presented at Montgomery’s Arts and Heritage Center July 8 through Sept. 4.
Those who come to view the exhibit will discover a multi-faceted vision of Czech life as riveting as any other culture. Many of the things you expect to see will be there including costumes, glassware, arts and crafts and foods. But most exciting perhaps are the things you may not expect to see. These include such things as mushroom hunting, folk tales, even an astounding list of fun facts.
Certainly, there will be exhibits that look back in history, but there are others as current as today. Viewers will meet the ancient Celts who first settled the Czech lands and many more current folks who have defined what it means to be Czech. Some exhibits will transport us as far away as the Czech Republic through traditions and folklore. Still others will be as local communities of Veseli, Lonsdale, Montgomery and New Prague.
A series of posters will illustrate and explain the many facets of Czech culture. And there will be a treasure trove of artifacts that will provide visual and tangible examples of Czech life. This will include one display whose artifacts will offer a nostalgic look at vintage Kolacky Days in the 1930s and 1940s.
In addition to physical exhibits, on select dates there may be performances, demonstrations, sessions with genealogists and other “living” expressions of Czech heritage. The exhibit is sponsored by The Czech Heritage Club whose mission is to preserve the past for the future.
Make your plans to view “A Kaleidoscope of Czech Heritage.” You will discover a colorful, multi-faceted, jewel-like image of Czech culture, traditions and people open to public free of charge.
Perhaps you will discover who you really are.
Schedule
“A Kaleidoscope of Czech Heritage” exhibits on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon include:
July 10 – “Triad of Czech Boys Concertina Music” featuring Colton Tupy, Gary Pikal and Mike Budin on bass horn
July 17 – “Traveling in the Czech Republic” with Fred Simon
July 24 – Kolacky Days – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. No program.
July 31 – Triad II of Czech Boys Concertina Music featuring Colton Tupy, Gary Pikal and Roger Pikal on bass horn
Aug. 7 – “Genealogy: Finding your Czech Roots” with George Mikiska
Aug. 14 – New Prague Czech Singers
Aug. 21 – Genealogy – Finding our Czech Roots with George Mikiska
Aug. 28 – Czech Beads, Glass, and Jewelry: learn how they are made by Doris Coghill
Sept. 4 – Czech Area Concertina Club performance by Jerry Minar, Joe Novotny, Bill Hlavac, Gary Pikal and others; “History of the Concertina” with Jerry Minar.
The Arts and Heritage Center hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For Kolacky Weekend only, the Center is open from 2 to 5 p.m. July 22 and 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, or by appointment.