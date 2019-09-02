Pet of the Month - Velma

Velma, a mackerel tabby, was trapped as a stray kitten and has been waiting in the foster home to be adopted. She was born July 2017. If she knows you she accepts petting. She is nervous of new situations and needs a patient person to build a relationship with her. Velma plays by herself with cat toys and most gentle dogs. She prefers the company of cats and is passive with them. She would make a nice pal for a lonely cat or possibly as a barn cat. If considered for a barn, Velma would need shelter, daily food and occasional vet care. Are you Velma’s special person?
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $99 adults, $125 for kittens. For more information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612 202-9492.