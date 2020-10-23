Going out to eat at the Northfield Culver’s was a game-changer for Webster resident Linda Dorn as it was there she first interacted with Toastmasters.
Her husband, Mark, noticed the Northfield Community Toastmasters meeting in the restaurant’s party room, and he suggested the two of them introduce themselves. Dorn is glad she did, because the group put her life on a whole new trajectory. Since joining the club in January 2017, she’s become more confident, not only in public speaking, but in her everyday life.
“I just fell in love with the organization,” Dorn said. “They believe in integrity and respect and service to others. I thought that it was an organization I wanted to give back to and learn more about.”
Fast forward over three years later, and Dorn was recently appointed one of the highest positions in a Toastmaster district: club growth director. In this position, Dorn will lead more than 1,800 Toastmasters throughout the state, focus on club-building and retention, and develop a marketing strategy for the district to implement.
Toastmasters is a global organization that has over 16,000 clubs across 145 countries. Members meet to practice their public speaking, build their leadership skills, and improve their overall communication through a supportive network. Minnesota has two Toastmasters districts: one serving the north of the Twin Cities into Canada and the other serving Minneapolis and below. The latter is District 6, which Dorn serves.
Chuck Brunnette, Toastmaster District public relations manager, called Dorn “an excellent spokesperson for what we’re trying to achieve” and applauded her idea-generating skills along with her high level of energy. In taking on his public relations role this year, he recognized Dorn as a mentor with all sorts of suggestions to offer.
“She is a dynamic driving force of our district leadership, and oftentimes I wonder how she juggles her professional career with all she’s done with the Toastmasters District,” Brunnette said.
Dorn’s own positive experience with Toastmasters makes promoting the club a natural fit for her.
As a stewardship specialist at Carleton College, Dorn wanted to grow her public speaking skills. While working as a professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, one of her students wrote a review that stuck with her.
“The review was good, but in the comments she said in one of my three-hour lectures, she counted me saying the word ‘um’ 83 times,” Dorn recalls. “I realized I needed to get away from those crutch words.”
Since joining Toastmasters, Dorn said she feels more confident overall by being in a positive and encouraging environment with the other club members. She’s moved up the ranks in various officer roles and has received both the Division Director of the Year award and Phoenix Award for excellence in leadership as a club coach. Dorn is also among the 1% of Toastmasters to receive the highest honor of Distinguished Toastmaster.
And, she joked, “I don’t use ‘um’ 83 times.”
Growing Toastmasters
Club growth is an unusual concept for Dorn this year, because where she normally meets with human resource directors, companies and organizations in person, she now schedules video chats. Club support and training also take place via Zoom.
“Some are happy with that because they don’t have to drive a distance; they can just go to their offices,” Dorn said. “Other people of course prefer face to face interactions. And we will get back to face to face.”
There are 120 clubs in District 6, and Dorn belongs to ones in Northfield, Lakeville and Burnsville. Most clubs meet weekly for one hour, she said, and others meet a couple times per month. The pandemic offers an advantage to those who want to attend meetings via video chat before joining in person.
Clubs typically focus on leadership development, but Dorn said some focus on delivering humorous speeches. Projects and electives within the clubs offer opportunities for members to grow in coaching, motivational speaking and leadership development.
“It’s not a cookie cutter approach,” Dorn said. “You really do get an opportunity to decide what is going to help advance you in your professional goals.”
Dorn believes individuals can benefit from Toastmasters at any stage of life — high school or college graduates, those starting out their careers, those in the middle of their careers and those in retirement.
“One of the things I love the most is being able to meet those Toastmasters and helping them along and suggesting maybe they jump outside their comfort zones,” Dorn said. “I have grown in that capacity of working with a team, finding people who I think would really benefit from Toastmasters. I enjoy seeing that growth.”