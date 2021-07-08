Lonsdale Legion Commander and 35-year resident Daryl Rieck has been named the 2021 Community Days grand marshal.
Over the years, Rieck has assisted veterans and military servicemen and women in and outside of Legion activities. It was that dedication that earned him grand marshal status, an honor given by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce
“Daryl has been personally involved in our community for over 35 years,” said Chamber Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp. “He continues his tradition of selfless service as our Lonsdale Legion commander. He's completely dedicated to military service, attending weekly visits to Fort Snelling for color guard duty. Daryl represents the best of Lonsdale, and he defines what service to one's nation and community should resemble.”
Rieck said he is honored to be the 2021 grand marshal. The Lonsdale resident and veteran has remained steadily active in the community. For the past eight years, he’s served as Legion Post Commander 586 — a post Reick stepped into unexpectedly when his predecessor died while holding the position. In his duties as Legion Commander, Reick always assists with Saturday Bingo, organizes Memorial Day services and he serves on the Veterans Memorial Task Force.
He’s been instrumental as far as the organization of the Legion,” said Legion member Troy Walters. “As commander he’s kind of the lead of the Legion and its direction. So he’s been good as far as getting the Legion going. He also volunteers quite a bit with the Legion as far as helping with Bingo and different functions that the Legion has.”
“I think he’s passionate about the Legion and its purpose,” Walters added. “If you weren’t, you couldn’t do it for seven years that’s for sure.”
Rieck said his service with the Legion is a way to do good in the community and forge bonds with fellow veterans. Rieck previously served as a Sgt. E-5 in the US Army and Army Reserves from 1959-1965.
“It’s a good organization. You make friends with other veterans in the community,” said Rieck. “A lot of friends with the community as well. It’s not just a bar for old guys. We support children and youth, we support the local community, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, parades, honor guard at veteran funerals and so forth.”
Outside of his Legion activities, Reick can be found teaching AARP self defense courses which he has taught for over 10 years. He also volunteers weekly with the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Guard, which performs funeral rites for deceased veterans.
In his 35 years in the city of Lonsdale, Reick finds the small-town community feel to be one of the most enjoyable parts of giving back to the community.
“It's laid out very nicely and has all ages,” said Reick. “Young families and plenty of grandmas and grandpas around. People are very helpful and watch out for one another.”