Pet of the Month - Speedy

Is your cat lonely and would they like a buddy? Speedy enjoys the company of cats, hasn’t met dogs, and is best with calm kids over 5. Speedy is a brown male tabby with white that was born in May 2017. The past owner could not care for him so he is looking for a patient family that will allow him to blossom as he learns to trust. Speedy is quiet, kitten-active and follows you around the house. He likes to be near you and isn’t keen on being picked up. His favorite playthings are mice and ball cat toys. He likes to play interactively with wand toys.

Last Hope, Inc. Rescue’s pets have been vet checked, spay/neutered, wormed, and are up to date on vaccinations. For further information or to start the adoption process, call Wendy 952-220-9098 or email www.last-hope.org.