Lonsdale residents who want to set up an appointment through Northfield Hospital + Clinics no longer need to venture out of town.
For the first time since late March, the Lonsdale care team for Northfield Hospital + Clinics has returned to their home office and opened the doors for patients. The Lonsdale branch of the clinic reopened Wednesday, June 24.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Gregory Randall and Dr. Mary Ann Sheid were moved to the Northfield location temporarily. Now that they’ve returned to Lonsdale, the local clinic will accept patients and continue following guidelines of the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health.
Nicole Strusz-Mueller, director of clinics for Northfield Hospital + Clinics, advises patients to first call the Lonsdale clinic to schedule an appointment. The care team will ask the patient questions over the phone and also do an in-person patient screening the day of the appointment. Patients will have their temperatures taken and be asked to wear a mask. The clinic will provide masks to patients who don’t have one.
“We were incredibly fortunate we had many many community members help with making homemade masks,” said Strusz-Mueller. “They can take them home and use them somewhere else if they want to.”
Patients who screen positive for one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to return to their vehicle and call the clinic to be triaged. A registered nurse will then ask the patient to complete a further assessment of symptoms and then determine where the patient should go from there depending on the severity of their condition.
Strusz-Mueller said the care team has arranged the lobby to allow for social distancing between patients and increased the frequency of cleaning often-touched areas. Staff members have been screened on a daily basis before they begin their work day.
Visitor restrictions still apply, but in the case of a minor patient, one parent or guardian is allowed on site. This protocol may change in the future depending on the direction the pandemic takes.
If patients are still uncomfortable visiting the clinic in person, the Lonsdale clinic also offers Video Visits. Detailed information on preparing for a Video Visit is available at northfieldhospital.org/video-visit-instructions.
“We’ve really taken all precautions in the clinics for people to come in and get their care,” said Strusz-Mueller. “… We’ve set it up so they can do that in a safe way.”