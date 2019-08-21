Brittany Williams is no stranger to the Lonsdale Ambassador Program, having served as both a Junior and Miss Ambassador.
On Aug. 3, Williams earned her final crown in the Lonsdale Ambassadors Program, accepting the role of the 2020 Miss Lonsdale.
“I was shocked, unbelievably shocked,” said Williams. “… It was crazy. It’s also kind of a blur.”
Already accustomed to speaking with judges, Williams said she wasn’t nervous at all for her interview before the Queens Dinner. The judges made her feel comfortable, especially the two she recognized from the previous year.
The daughter of Matheau and Heather, Williams has lived in Lonsdale since she was 3 years old.
“I just love how close everybody is [in Lonsdale],” said Williams. “Everyone is so nice to each other. You don’t go anywhere and not know somebody. And if you don’t, you make some new friends who might be new to Lonsdale.”
Williams spent her summer working at Carbone’s in New Prague and the Oak Ridge Dog Kennel and soon begins her senior year at Tri-City United High School. Unsure of a career path after high school, she hopes to find clarity by taking general academic PSEO (Postseconday Enrollment Options) courses at South Central College in Faribault this year. For now, she’s interested in chiropractic and American Sign Language interpretation among other career paths.
What Williams does know is this year will be packed with Lonsdale Ambassador opportunities.
“I just look forward to serving as a mentor and watching this next group of girls grow,” said Williams. “It changes the girls forever. I can now speak publicly and have a conversation with anyone, and I can’t wait to see that come out of the others, especially the Littles and Juniors.”
One of those Junior Ambassadors is Jule Rotter, daughter of Marisa and John. Rotter served as a Little Ambassador four years ago and looks forward to meeting new people, spending time with the other ambassadors and those involved in the program, going to parades and volunteering with local organizations.
“When I heard my name be called, I felt so, so honored to be in the royalty again,” said Rotter, 11. “It was so, so amazing, and I loved having that feeling of royalty excitement once again. I was so excited to do it with Kirra [Flicek] and have the experience with the other royalty.”
Other newly crowned royalty include Miss Ambassadors Reagan Gaul, daughter of Ted and Stephi; Alexis Gramley, daughter of Todd and Bernie; and Morgan Kes, daughter of Josh and Wanda; Junior Ambassador Kirra Flicek, daughter of Joe and Jamie; and Little Ambassadors Destiny Grant, daughter of Brad and Joelyn; and Isabella Ohmann David, daughter of Melinda and Ryan David and Joseph Ohmann.
Since the coronation, the eight 2020 ambassadors rode on a float in the Lonsdale Community Days parade together. Williams also rode on the parade’s final float with the 2019 royalty, which presented her and the other girls the chance to break out of their waving routine and instead dance in place.
Up next, the 2020 ambassadors make an appearance in Northfield's Defeat of Jesse James Day parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Throughout the year, the girls attend events like the Lonsdale Crawl, the Lonsdale Business of the Year banquet and various community fundraisers.
“The program is amazing,” said Williams. “I stand behind it 100%. It does amazing things, not only for our community, but for the girls involved with it. I’m just looking forward to seeing what the year brings; seeing what opportunities being Miss Lonsdale brings.”