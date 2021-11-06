The initial phase of a major surgery expansion and renovation project at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague that began in 2020 is complete, allowing more patients with complex surgical needs to receive care close to home.
This $4.5 million project includes a third operating room, renovation of two operating rooms, and three new private preoperative and postoperative patient rooms. The project also includes numerous technology and equipment upgrades, such as the addition of robotic surgery capabilities, beginning Nov. 15, for General Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology. Robotic surgery in Urology will follow in 2022.
The expansion allows for various other new surgical services as well. In October, Neurosurgery, and Mayo-led Orthopedic Surgery services — which supplement longstanding orthopedic outreach services provided by another organization — began at the facility. Facial and Plastic Surgery options were added earlier in November.
"We are excited to see this important project come to fruition and for what it will mean to patients in New Prague and in surrounding areas who can receive complex surgical care close to home," says Tara Krosch, M.D., vice chair of clinical practice for Surgical Specialties, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota. "Being part of the Mayo Clinic enterprise means patients receive top Mayo Clinic-quality care in their hometowns, and our surgical expansion is just one example of that."
The final phase of the expansion project will include flooring and other upgrades in an operating room, as well as new locker rooms. The work is expected to be completed in January 2022.
"We are looking forward to an exciting time of growth and to providing exceptional care to existing and new patients who may have traveled long distances in the past for treatments that we can now offer in New Prague," says Martin Herrmann, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.