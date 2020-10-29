Food shelves in Lonsdale and Montgomery have relied on area schools to provide donations to the Stuff-A-Truck hunger campaign in previous years, and that hasn’t changed in 2020.
Without knowing how schools would be conducted in the fall, the Mackenthun’s team decided to not only offer its annual donation cause online but to merge it with the Minnesota Grocers Association’s yearly Bag Hunger Campaign. Combining the two causes allows more opportunities for community members to donate toward local food shelves, and on a safer scale.
“We know that the holiday time is a time when food shelves are in need the most, not that they’re not in need all the time, but it seems like this is when it peaks,” said Jaime Mackenthun, director of operations for Mackenthun's Fine Foods.
The campaign officially kicked off Oct. 23 and continues through Friday, Nov. 13. Donating to the Bag Hunger Campaign requires simply going online to the Mackenthun’s GiveSmart page (e.givesmart.com/events/iV4/) and selecting the desired monetary increment to contribute. The website also links to specific donation categories, such as breakfasts, lunches, dinners, toiletries, baby care, baking supplies and snacks. Donors may also text BHLonsMonty to 76278 and proceed with instructions.
Students or community members wishing to donate items of their own may do so at the Mackenthun’s Fine Foods drop off bins at one of the three store locations. At the store level, donors may purchase contributions and add their names to the store’s donor wall. One-hundred percent of donations go to the participating food shelves.
Stuff-A-Truck initially began at the Waconia Mackenthun’s Fine Foods store. Students would bring food products to school and compete against one another. The Lonsdale and Montgomery stores eventually picked up the cause too, and divided up the donations between the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf and the food shelf at the Montgomery Salvation Army. Last year’s Stuff-A-Truck event generated donations of over 25,000 pounds of food.
Schools, organizations and businesses may continue raising awareness of the Bag Hunger Campaign in a variety of ways, even without following the traditional model, by creating competitions between grades or groups, adding a link to the cause on business or school websites, or promoting the event on social media pages.
To give Mackenthun’s an idea of who is participating, groups can register online at bit.ly/31RbHjv. Mackenthun’s will send digital signage to registered participants and give them recognition on the store’s social media pages. Those with further questions can contact Bethany Mackenthun at bethanymackenthun@gmail.com.