Tri-City United Lonsdale students outdid themselves in the first school-wide food drive since COVID-19 hit.
In just one week, students across the K-6 school raised $1,276.04 in cash and donated nearly 1,885 items to the local food shelf — far more than fundraiser organizers anticipated.
“That was unexpected but just so generous,” said fourth-grade teacher Megan Warner, who co-organized the fundraiser with fifth-grade teacher James Nelson. “The kids are excited. It’s been really fun.”
On Wednesday after school, Warner, Nelson, and a few other teachers and students hauled boxes and boxes of food donations from the school to the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf. Until seven vehicles full of food arrived, LAFS staff didn’t know just how successful the food drive had been.
Mark Sibenaller, LAFS executive director, said the grand total was 1,909 pounds of food donated to the shelf. The school nearly quadrupled the previous record of 460 pounds donated at once.
“We were blown away by how generous they were and how effective it was,” Sibenaller said. “I talked to Tami Heimer, our unofficial historian, and she thought it was probably the biggest food drop we’ve had in 10 years at the food shelf. There were teachers and kids helping out there, so it was really a neat event.”
The food drive format was part of the fun for TCU Lonsdale students. Warner and Nelson broke the food drive into two parts based on the grade levels. Nelson ran a similar competition when he taught in Montgomery, but he told Warner the TCU Lonsdale contest was the biggest he had seen.
Kindergarten through second grade students were asked to bring in items according to specific meals during the day: breakfast for kindergartners, lunch for first graders and dinner for second graders.
Students in grade four through six instead participated in a competition. Every item they contributed was worth 100 points, and monetary donations also affected their score. Warner explained coins were worth positive points toward the contributing student’s grade level, and dollar bills were considered “bombs.” That meant students could use dollar bills to subtract points from another grade’s score.
The community as a whole contributed to the food drive, and Warner also credits Frandsen Bank and Trust for helping the school with the coins while the lobby is still closed.
“The kids did not get to know the money amounts,” Warner said. “They could only see the tables of food.”
Fourth grade won most of the points at the end of the week, so the parent teacher organization (PTO) plans to give these students a pizza party.