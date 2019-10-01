Pet of the Month - Brownie

I’m Brownie, an affectionate and friendly female chocolate Lab mix, born in August 2016. Sadly, I became a stray and no one came for me. Good news, I’m house trained and know basic commands. I enjoy nyla bones while in my crate when you are at work. I’m outgoing and smart. I like to lean against you, give dog kisses, get petting and brushing, plus tummy rubs. I can sit next to you and watch TV, if you give me a few pets. I’m mellow indoors and active outside, plus would benefit from a fenced yard. I like strangers and adore kids. In my excitement I might topple a child under age five, so best over that age. I enjoy car rides and walks, too. I want to be an only pet. Last hope, Inc. rescue’s pets have been vet checked, spay/neutered, wormed, and are up to date on vaccinations. For further information or to start the adoption process, preferably call 651-324-1105, or email Jaime3369@gmail.com, or visit www.last-hope.org.