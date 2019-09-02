Every motorist driving in and out of Lonsdale’s east side gets a wave.
The unofficial greeter is John Carson. He loves waving to everybody and hopes it makes their day.
It makes him “happy,” he said.
John, who turned 19 in April and graduated in May from Tri-City United High School, has been waving to passersby for a few years now. His mom, Roz Carson, can’t pinpoint why he started greeting motorists, but believe it started at school under the guidance of one special teacher.
He started school a year later than most other children his age so he was in a group more at his level. This education began with the New Prague School District’s Developmental Adapted Physical Education program.
Eventually Roz and her husband, also named John, transitioned Johnny to the TCU school district, where one specific teacher really helped John thrive.
“There was a sudden connection and she brought out the life in him,” Roz said of special education teacher Allison Bass. “She made him feel comfortable, and this brought out his inner feelings.”
Roz said that at first John didn’t like learning, but Bass helped change that. And, when learning became too much and a break was needed, she would take him to meet other students his age and give him the chance to mingle with his peers and other school personnel.
Over time, he began to smiling and waving to those around school, which brought joy to students and staff.
Soon, he started to share his smile and wave to those driving by his home.
John is so enthusiastic about greeting people, so much so that his parents had to establish rules. One rule is not before 9 a.m. and usually not after 6 p.m., Roz explained. “On any given day John can walk down the hill to wave at people upward of 10 times.”
Roz watches him from the window to make sure he’s doing OK, and calls him when she needs him.
There are other safety rules he has to follow. He has to stay in his yard and return to the house if a car is parked, slows way down, when the neighbor is mowing the grass or if the weather is too hot or too cold.
John is most comfortable standing and has declined a chair to sit in, or an umbrella for shade.
For him, simple is better. He can write in his notebook and note the different vehicles passing by.
He really loves when people honk their horn and wave. And when they do, if he’s not writing in his notebook, he happily snaps his fingers, claps his hands, or pumps his fists in gratitude.
His favorite honks are by the “semis.”
Recently, a Facebook post on the Lonsdale Happenings page was created by a gentleman to thank John for waving and making his day.
This started a tidal wave of well wishes and positive comments about John waving to people, which Roz reads to Johnny.
“There wasn’t one negative,” she said.
As a way to say thank you, she posted on the page with John’s photo and said that it truly makes her son’s day.
The floodgates opened again with well-wishes and gratitude for the Lonsdale greeter with a big heart.
Kaitlyn Koktavy stated, “It always makes me smile when I see him wave & smile. I always look forward to see him when I drive by.”
Teresa Brantl Gregner posted, “I love seeing him when I come through town! He honestly makes my day.”
Roz’s post received more than 700 likes and heart emojis, more than 120 comments and at least a half dozen shares.
“It’s overwhelming to all of us,” she said. “It really made us stop and think.”
Her son, known at home as Johnny, appeared to be a healthy baby at birth, weighing in at eight pounds. But by nine months, he wasn’t hitting the normal milestones. A month later, he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
His family faced challenges, like many who have children with similar diagnoses, regarding John’s physical and mental needs. As soon as the diagnosis came, he started occupational and physical therapy, including therapy for speaking and eating, which continued until he was 12 years old.
“At first it was hard to accept,” Roz said. “But Johnny has taught us that life isn’t always what you plan and that you need to slow up and smell the roses.”
For John and his family, a slower pace means an overall smoother life. It means having a daily, predictable routine, and a lot of patience.
“Every transition is hard,” Roz said.
As a young boy, John wanted to be a garbage hauler, but has now expressed interest in being a police officer. He hasn’t had a ride along yet in a police car, but he spends a lot of time talking to the officers in town, including Police Chief Jason Schmitz.
Roz said that after the post on Facebook, Schmitz was talking to John and said he believes there are more people who like him than he knows.
“John smiled widely and chuckled a little at that,” she said with a grin.
This fall, John will be attending a transitions school in the Shakopee area where he will be learning job and home skills. Maybe one day he’ll work with the police department or choose something else entirely, but until then, he’ll continue to wave and smile to people as they drive by.
His one request is that people keep “honking.”