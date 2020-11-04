One incumbent and two newcomers were unofficially elected to the Tri-City United School Board Tuesday evening, each one representing one of three Tri-City communities.
The TCU School Board had three available seats to fill this election season, but only three candidates. Incumbent Kevin Huber will again fill one seat, and the two newest board members will be Chris Vlasak of Lonsdale and Trevor Houn of Montgomery. Vlasak and Houn will replace Krista Goettl and Ashley Rosival, who did not file for re-election.
As of midnight Wednesday, Vlasak led the race with 1,266 votes (35.7%) in five out of 18 precincts reported. At that time, Huber had 1,118 votes (31.6%) and Houn had 1,108 votes (31.3%). Fifty-two voters wrote in candidates.
Six out of 15 precincts reported results for the New Prague School Board by midnight Wednesday. With four vacant seats, chances looked good for incumbents Jeanne Kubes (23.9%), Dennis Havlicek with 770 votes (23.7%) and Kim Holden with 708 votes (21.8%). At midnight, votes for incumbent Matthew Goldade and candidate Daniel Call were close, with 496 votes for Goldade and 475 votes for Call.
This story will be updated with election final results Wednesday morning.