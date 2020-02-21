Le Center was a go-to destination fTuesday or farmers all the way from Lake Crystal to Waconia. The University of Minnesota Extension Office held a small grain update to educate farmers on best practices and grain varieties for growing in southern Minnesota.
“It’s a really good opportunity for people who have been growing small grains for awhile, or are relatively new, to come and learn about some disease aspects of raising small grains or some of the variety trials and yields of certain plants that are more resistant to certain diseases,” said U of M Le Sueur County Extension Educator Shane Bugeja. “Basically it's a way to help farmers make educated decisions on their operations.”
The 4-H Family Center was one of 11 stops across the state of Minnesota that the U of M chose to share its findings. At the update, around 30 farmers, both long-time veterans of growing small grains and those looking to break into the crop, showed up to learn.
“We’re using this meeting to help support the farmers who have been here a long time as well as some of the new people,” said Extension Educator Jared Goplen. “There’s certainly a lot of new faces in the room today from people who haven’t grown small grains recently. With the current markets for corn and soybean recently, people are considering different options. There’s other reasons, like weed issues and pest issues with corn and soybean, that are leading people to consider small grains.”
The educators taught farmers what grain varieties they have found to grow well in southern Minnesota. When choosing a grain, the U of M advises looking at more than just what produces the highest yield. Factors, like resistance to common diseases, such as scab, Fusarium head blight and crown rust, straw strength and tendency to shatter, and how varieties mix and match, are all important to producing a good harvest. The office also taught farmers about identifying disease, using fungicide, maintaining fertile soil and more.
The grain updates continue to be a big help to Montgomery farmer Ken Pomije. Pomije grows small grains and sells seeds from his fields north of Montgomery. He’s been involved with the small grain updates ever since the Extension Office started holding them in southern Minnesota and keeps up with the U of M’s latest seed varieties.
“We want to figure out which varieties are good for southern Minnesota," Pomije said. "Some varieties aren’t good, some are good outdoors, some aren’t as good when they move down south, so that’s why we like having research down here in Le Sueur County and southern Minnesota, because we can figure out which varieties are going to do better in our area. In southern Minnesota, we get more diseases, so we’ll learn through here, because we’ll get those diseases before they get them up north.”
Even after years of growing and keeping up with the U of M’s research, Pomije finds the updates no less valuable.
“We’ve been here for many years and it feels like you still learn something every year,” he said. “You try to take your weed control stuff, you learn that, your rotations, you learn what you can and can’t do. You can never get enough knowledge. I've been doing this 40 years and I’m still learning. When I started, I was pretty green, but I learned a lot over those years.“