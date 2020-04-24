Last year, students in each grade at TCU Lonsdale took turns shoveling dirt into holes, one of several steps in the tree-planting process. If Lonsdale celebrates Arbor Day with students planting trees this year, it will need to wait until summer or fall. Pictured clockwise from left: Olivia Velarde, City Planner Ben Baker, Caden Wolfe, Kailey Vosejpka and Ryann Herod. (News Review file photo)