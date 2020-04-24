Arbor Day is a big deal in Lonsdale. So important that, over one decade ago, the city declared its own Arbor Day for residents to celebrate each May 4.
At Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary, students typically gather in their school gymnasium to learn about the significance and history of Lonsdale Arbor Day from Mayor Tim Rud and hear about the environmental impact of planting trees from a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forester. In recent years, students walked with their teachers across the street to plant trees in their school’s nature area with help from local volunteers.
That won’t be the case this year, as the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in school closures and restrictions for large group gatherings. The Arbor Day Foundation reached out to communities, including Lonsdale, to suspend the requirement of Arbor Day celebrations during April and May.
“It’s hard to be able to know what we’re going to do and when,” said City Planner Ben Baker. “… If there was anything, I imagine there would be a pushback to late summer or fall.”
The DNR previously handed out trees for students to plant annually, and later celebrations involved planting trees behind the school and in various parks. The entire TCU Lonsdale student population assisted adult volunteers in the tree-planting process for the first time in 2018, when they helped plant over 100 tree saplings in the school’s nature area. Members of the Lonsdale Lions Club, Park Board, Venture Crew and city staff contributed to the project.
Before TCU Lonsdale closed in March, Baker said the city planned to work with the school again to do tree plantings on Idaho Street SW, where students helped plant 10 trees last year in honor of Lonsdale Arbor Day’s 10-year anniversary. The expansion of TCU Lonsdale meant more trees needed planting, so the 2019 project served a dual purpose.
National Arbor Day was celebrated April 24, and even if group events were cancelled, the Arbor Day Foundation offers ideas for observing the holiday at arborday.org.