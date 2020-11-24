Local law enforcement agencies are kicking off an enforcement and awareness campaign on one of the deadliest nights for alcohol-related crashes of the year.
According to a Tuesday release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety, the campaign kicked off Nov. 25 and will continue on weekends through the end of the year.
In Rice County, law enforcement agencies had planned on holding a special Toward Zero Deaths campaign kickoff event at the Lonsdale Public Library, with discussion of trends over the past year, recognition of outstanding law enforcement officers and some refreshments.
While the in-person event has been cancelled amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and tough new restrictions implemented by Gov. Tim Walz, Lonsdale Police Officer Jack Schleicert said that the campaign will go on, with plenty of officers signed up for shifts across the county.
Sometimes known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night before Thanksgiving has become notorious for binge drinking and drunk driving, with college students often home from college and adults looking forward to a day off Thursday.
According to DPS, Thanksgiving ranks fourth for DUIs among holidays, ahead of Christmas and New Year’s. Only the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day tend to see more DWIs than Turkey Day.
With this holiday season already difficult for many families and the state’s medical facilities nearly overloaded with COVID patients, Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson pleaded with Minnesotans to not make a bad situation worse by driving drunk.
“The pandemic is relentless, spreading among our friends and families, and stressing our healthcare resources,” Hanson said in a statement. “We cannot have impaired driving further compromising our critical medical capabilities for those who are truly in need. Plan a sober ride and stop the heartache and empty chairs at the holiday table.”
Notably, being inebriated often reduces the carefulness with which individuals follow social distancing and other key COVID safety guidelines. That was cited by Walz as a major reason for restricting late-night service at bars before shutting them down entirely.
Faribault Police Sgt. Mark Krenik said that officers take care to minimize the risk of COVID spread during stops. Whether Walz’s closure of bars and restaurants will substantially reduce the number of drunk drivers on the roads is unclear.
“Since people won’t be able to go out and drink, maybe there will be more drinking at home,” said Krenik’s colleague in Northfield, Sgt. Kevin Tussing. “Hopefully if that’s the case people are staying off the roads. We hope they’re thinking about their loved ones.”
Officers when they’re stopping cars should be cognizant of keeping their distance to keep themselves safe and the people that they stop safe.
Kathy Cooper of the Rice County Safe Roads Coalition, expressed deep disappointment that even though the pandemic kept traffic on local roads down for several months, speeding, DWIs and other offenses have returned with a vengeance.
So far, Cooper noted that eight people have lost their lives on Rice County roadways this year. Of those, seven were in motor vehicles (the eighth in an ATV), six were unbelted, and in two cases alcohol was suspected. To be clear, this year’s numbers don’t necessarily qualify as anomaly — Rice County has long had a problem with drunk driving. From 2014 to 2018, the county ranked 11th for alcohol-related deaths and serious injuries on the roadway with 40.
Still, Cooper said that it’s more than a bit upsetting to see two fatal crashes linked to alcohol after two years without any. Across the state, 40 out of 105 fatal crashes reported over the summer were linked to alcohol.
“It’s very disheartening for everyone involved, especially law enforcement and EMS,” she said. “They’re out there dealing with these crashes, road fatalities and serious injuries.”