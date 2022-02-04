Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lonsdale citizens and library-goers have donated hundreds of books and other items to the Lonsdale Public Library. Many of these books made it onto the shelves of the library for guests to take out and read, but there are a lot of books that the library either already has available or is not interested in displaying.
So library staff decided to hold a book sale Feb. 10-12. The sale will serve as a fundraiser for improving the library’s youth room — a room full of toys and puzzles for children to do while at the library.
“We are trying to raise money to buy some more toys and dress-up clothes for the activity room in the library,” said Susanne Watts, the organizer of the book sale.
Books are not the only thing being sold. People have donated many types of items to the library.
“We also have CDs and DVDs. We have all kinds of genres," Watts said. "We are also selling individual treats like muffins and scones.”
“We will have some puzzles and games as well,” said Library Director Marguerite Moran.
The hours of the sale will are different each day: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 12-6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers have helped to sort, organize and price the items that will be sold.
“I wanted to be sure to thank the volunteers and many people who donated," Moran said. "There is still room if people want to volunteer. They can just give us a call.”