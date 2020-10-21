To trick-or-treat or not to trick-or-treat is a decision tons of families need to make during the coronavirus pandemic, but no matter what happens Halloween evening, Triumphant Life Church has three hours of fun planned for that day.
From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Triumphant Life Church invites families to its annual trick-or-treat party. Unlike previous years, families can find free treats and activities in the Mackenthun’s Fine Foods parking lot, near the eventual site of Triumphant Life’s new location.
The event involves live music by Johnny Holiday, a bounce house, safely packaged treats for children, drawings for local gift cards, and photo opportunities with Elsa from “Frozen" and familiar superheroes. Somethin’ Tasty has agreed to sell hot treats and beverages, and two food trucks are pending.
Guests will be asked to social distance and wear masks when spreading out isn’t possible. Volunteers will limit the number of children in the bounce house and require them to sanitize their hands before and after their turns.
Sarah Stein, kids’ pastor for Triumphant Life Church, said about 250 families already expressed interest in attending. This year also marks the first year area businesses helped with the event. Platinum sponsors include Generations Building, Somethin’ Tasty, Battle for Life by Michael Moran, Smoke, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Lucy Kuchinka with Weichert Realtors, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods and B&S Drywall.
Those who want to contribute a monetary donation or treat bags/candy for the children may text “give” to 507-581-5558 and find the Halloween drop down menu. Check for updates on the TLC Kid's Ministry Facebook page.
“This is probably the largest scale we’ve done,” said Kambra Moran, nursery director of Triumphant Life Church. “We’re making it larger, but also COVID-friendly … We still want to give the community something to have a good time.”