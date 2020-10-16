It’s an annual tradition of the Lonsdale Public Library to host a children’s costume party with activities and treats the Friday before Halloween, but this year, the library staff needed to think outside the box.
Instead of gathering multiple families in the library while the pandemic is still a risk factor, Lonsdale Librarian Marguerite Moran has introduced “party in a bag.”
Similar to the summer reading program, in which families picked up packets to take home, the Halloween party in a bag will include different materials for pre-readers, readers, tweens and teens. The bags will include coloring and activity pages, a craft, a recipe, some candy and one or two small prizes. Families can pick up their bags Friday, Oct. 30 or Saturday, Oct. 31 during library hours.
As an ongoing virtual activity, Moran created an online pole in which residents can vote for Lonsdale’s favorite candy. The pole is available on the library’s website, lonsdale.lib.mn.us, or at the library. Staff will calculate the results, announce the winner on Nov. 2, and hand out the top two candies.
One more Halloween-themed activity is part of the Lonsdale Public Library’s incentive to engage patrons this month. Recommended for children 10 and up, a “decide your adventure” virtual game launched on the library’s website Friday. Patrons can play the game over and over to try out the different branches to multiple endings.
Halloween aside, the library has launched a new online story time on the Lonsdale Public Library Facebook page each Monday evening. On Wednesday afternoons, also on the Facebook page, library staff host a book chat to recommend different books in various categories.