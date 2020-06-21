<&firstgraph>Last week, performing arts centers across Minnesota were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity as part of Gov. Tim Walz’s phase three reopening plan announced on March 5.
<&firstgraph>The unexpected move provided a jolt of life for venues across the state, which have been among the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Arts centers, theaters and other indoor entertainment venues were among the first places in the state to close.
<&firstgraph>Under Walz’s initial order, arts centers and theaters were only mandated to close until April 1. However, that date was pushed back several times as the pandemic worsened, leaving arts centers and theaters in an ever more precarious position.
<&firstgraph>By the beginning of June, Paradise Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidi Nelson said that she anticipated the thumbs up from the governor to reopen would likely not come until July or August, when later phases of reopening are tentatively scheduled to occur. Instead, Paradise staff were able to welcome friendly and familiar faces back to the historic theater on Friday. Waiting for them were a variety of works from local artists Lynette Yencho, Shawn Bagley, Elizabeth Wright, Janell Hammer, Tami Resler and Dianne Lockerby.
<&firstgraph>In total about 30 patrons attended the gallery opening. To ensure safety, the Paradise kept attendance lower by minimally promoting the event. On the whole, Nelson said that no more than 10 visitors were in the building at any one time.
<&firstgraph>Those who missed the opening still have plenty of opportunities to see the artists’ work. In keeping with the Paradise’s limited hours, it will be open to the public every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. from now through July 25. All visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to use plenty of hand sanitizer, which the Arts Center has successfully managed to stockpile in bulk. While optional, masks are strongly recommended.
<&firstgraph>While the opening may have come somewhat suddenly, Paradise staff have been working toward it for months. As for the current show, Operations Director Julie Fakler said that she’s been working to organize it for more than a year.
<&firstgraph>During the pandemic, the Paradise and its sister organization in Rice County’s college city, the Northfield Arts Guild, have also sought to break new ground by providing arts classes and other programming via social media.
<&firstgraph>Now, classes are set to resume at 25% occupancy at the Paradise. Yet even with the pandemic beginning to lift, Nelson said that the Paradise would continue to embrace technology to make the arts more accessible for all.
<&firstgraph>The Northfield Arts Guild is taking a slower path to reopening. Executive Director Tim Peterson said the NAG isn’t likely to open in-person exhibits until the end of July, as it works to implement a comprehensive five-phase reopening plan. That means acquiring far more cleaning supplies and protective equipment than the NAG currently has on hand, Peterson said. He promised that when it reopens, it will be transparent about the measures it’s taking to keep people safe.
<&firstgraph>Peterson said that the organization will continue to offer live and archived art gatherings, classes and exhibits online. That work has been boosted by a $10,000 grant the it received from the Minneapolis Foundation.
<&firstgraph>Both Peterson and Nelson said that their organizations have taken a big financial hit from the pandemic. The governor’s order may enable them to open sooner, but it won’t help them to recoup the losses they’ve already suffered, or even make much of a dent in future losses.
<&firstgraph>“It’s going to be a very big concern for the next 18 months,” Peterson said. “We’re facing a very different financial landscape.”
<&firstgraph>Peterson noted that about 50% of the NAG’s income traditionally comes from class registrations and other events, which have been devastated by the pandemic. Even though it can technically resume, strict limitations on class sizes will continue to be a major issue.
<&firstgraph>Nelson said that even though public performances can technically resume, the Paradise Center has postponed all events until August, and is unsure if it will even be able to proceed then. Other events have already been postponed into 2021. Still, Nelson remains hopeful that the Paradise will be able to stay afloat. The Arts Center has begun soliciting sponsorships from the business community and hopes that the generosity will see it through.
<&firstgraph>“I wouldn’t say we’re confident, but we’re hopeful,” she said. “Financially we are still struggling, but it’s wonderful for us to be able to host our community again.”
<&firstgraph>Though it has a different operational model which is far less reliant on public events, the Arts Center of Saint Peter is also looking forward to reopening its doors.
<&firstgraph>Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said that the Center would begin taking art for its annual member exhibition Wednesday. Art will be accepted until June 28, with the exhibit set to open on July 3.
<&firstgraph>Rosenquist Fee said that once the Arts Center reopens, occupancy will be limited to 10 people. In order to ensure that such occupancy levels are maintained, groups of 4-10 people are asked to reserve their space on the Arts Center’s website.
<&firstgraph>Throughout the pandemic, the Arts Center has stayed in close contact with its members to provide support. Rosenquist Fee said that the pandemic and economic slowdown, along with recent social unrest, has sparked the creative imaginations of many.
<&firstgraph>“We know our artists have been working on new things and people have a lot to say right now about the economy, the pandemic, social justice,” she said. “Now, we want to show that work until the community.”