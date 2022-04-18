After a hectic two years marked by often overwhelming demand, local animal shelters say their operations have become increasingly stable — but with costs on the rise and demand for adoptions still high, they’re in need of donations and support.
When they reopened after the initial COVID closures, animal shelters found their pets to be in high demand. According to a recent survey from the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, roughly one in five American families adopted a pet from March 2020 to May 2021.
As more Americans shifted to working from home, on at least a temporary basis, and in-person social events were postponed or canceled, the appeal of adding a pet became self-evident, especially for those already familiar with the joys and challenges of pet ownership.
According to a study from Rover.com, only 13% of the new pet owners were actually getting a pet for the first time. Instead, the large majority were simply adding to the number of pets in their home, while a sizable chunk were past pet owners.
Animal rights advocates rejoiced at the surge in adoptions, because it led to a record decline in the number of cats and dogs who were euthanized at shelters across the country. However, some of the new pet owners have since struggled to care for their animals.
Steele County Humane Society Office Manager Becky Bangs said that, as people returned to working in person, the number of surrender calls increased. Others found it challenging to keep up with the costs of caring for their animals, whether due to job instability, inflation or both.
Shelters struggled to balance the books as costs continued to rise while donations stagnated. Theresa Vold, Director of Rescue 55021 in Faribault, lamented that inflation has hit her all-volunteer organization hard, driving up the cost of everything from vet visits to energy.
“Food’s gone up, electric and gas, (vets) have seen their costs go up, and that trickles down to us as well,” she said. “Everything’s gone up, but we’re still here.”
Faced with daunting challenges, innovation has become a way of life for local shelters. Rescue 55021 launched its Easter Egg drive-thru two years ago, providing a fun, COVID-safe event for the whole family, coupled with a free will offering that raised several hundred dollars.
The Easter Egg drive-thru has proven popular and successful, so much that the organization has not only brought it back each year but added a similar annual event around Halloween, the Trick or Treat drive-thru.
With many volunteers and potential pet owners wary of the pandemic, shelters had to adapt their operations as well. After years of following a traditional storefront model, Prairie’s Edge Humane Society in Northfield moved to doing adoptions by appointment only.
Prairie’s Edge Executive Director Kathy Jasnoch said that the shelter had traditionally handled surrenders by appointment only. By shifting to an appointment only model for adoptions, the shelter had been able to provide a positive experience for more potential adopters.
While the transition back toward the “new normal” did bring a brief spike in the number of surrenders, Jasnoch said that overall demand has continued to outstrip supply of animals. Even when a number of animals do come into the shelter, she said they tend to leave quickly.
“This pandemic has been hard on people and animals," she said. “But at least we've learned some lessons on how to do some things more efficiently.”